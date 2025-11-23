Sulemana Abdul Samed, Ghana's tallest man, was seen at a public event in the Northern Region

He became the centre of attention when he attended the 65th anniversary of Ghana Senior High School

Social media users who watched the video expressed their varied thoughts in the comment section

Ghana’s tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, also known as Awauche, was seen at Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) during the institution’s 65th anniversary climax.

The GHANASCO 65th anniversary was held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, in Tamale in the Northern Region.

In a TikTok video, many people turned to look at Sulemana Abdul Samed anytime he passed by them.

It was evident that he was struggling a bit to walk. He was wearing an all-black kaftan with black slippers.

The video of him at the event is below:

Who is Sulemana Abdul Samed?

Sulemana Abdul Samed found instant fame after his photos went viral due to his height. He lives in Gambaga in the North East Region of Ghana.

In an interview with the BBC he indicated that due to his height, he lives with his brother and sells SIM credits for a living. He is taller than most of the houses in his neighbourhood.

Sulemana Abdul Samed said he suffers from a medical condition, known as gigantism.

He recounted that at the age of 22 he noticed that he was increasingly becoming taller than most of his peers and family members.

He added that even though his new feature made him unique, it came with its own complications and also hindered his plans for the future.

"I was planning to go to driving school, but even when I shift the seat back, I can't hold the steering wheel. I can't stretch my legs because my knees will knock the wheel. I used to play football like every other young man; I was athletic, but now I cannot even walk short distances."

When he learnt there was another person in the world who was taller than him, Sulemana said he was optimistic he would break the record one day.

"I'm still growing taller. Who knows, maybe one day I may get to that height too. Every three or four months, I grow. If you haven't seen me for three or four months and you see me, you'd realise I have increased."

The World's tallest man record is currently held by 40-year-old Sultan Kösen of Turkey, with a height of 8ft 2.8in,

Reactions to Ghana's tallest man at event

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @gh_blinks_tv on TikTok. Read them below:

Pained 💔🕊️ said:

"My ladies, tall dark skin oo anaa 😭."

De Don wrote:

"Every woman's dream."

Mama Hagar said:

"He can even see 2026 mpo😅."

Brother Muniru wrote:

"I know him and he knows me. he's from Gambaga."

DreamGod said:

"I just wona know the shoe size 🥰."

Doobia TV 🎥🚨 wrote:

"Mba Zangina was like let me run before he stamp on me 😂."

Yakubu Wumpini ✌️🦅✅ said:

"So common tallest man in Ghana Tamasco couldn’t produce they were waiting for us to do that one too. 😂😂😂Ghanasco is dominating everywhere. 💙💙💙🤍🤍."

Teeyah cosmetics🧴🛍️Gh🇬🇭 wrote:

"How did he become so tall 😫eeii Allah is great indeed 🥰🤍."

Kennedy Agyapong meets Ghana’s tallest man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong met and bonded with Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed during his campaign trail.

In the viral video, Sulemana Abdul Samed was seen interacting with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful.

Kennedy Agyapong is contesting to become the flagbearer of the NPP for Ghana's 2028 elections.

