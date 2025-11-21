A Ghanaian prophet has claimed that Mohammed Kudus was the true spiritual target behind the injury that recently sidelined Black Stars midfielder Abu Francis

Francis’ devastating setback has ruled him out of the entire 2025/26 season, meaning he is also set to miss next year’s FIFA World Cup

The prophet’s remarks at a time Kudus himself only just returned from his own spell on the sidelines

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has sparked another round of debate after claiming that Abu Francis’ agonising setback in Japan was never meant for the Toulouse midfielder.

The cleric, known for bold declarations, insists the incident was originally directed at Mohammed Kudus.

Abu Francis' injury was meant for Kudus, prophet reveals

According to Prophet Telvin, he received a message in May 2025 that Kudus would suffer a serious injury during a match, and that the challenge would come from a player wearing jersey No. 17.

He revealed this publicly at the time, stressing that the warning was clear.

Six months later, during Ghana’s friendly against Japan in November 2025, it was Abu Francis who suffered a double fracture after a collision with Ao Tanaka, who happened to be wearing the same number.

Speaking on Okay FM on November 20, the man of God said the details matched everything he had been shown earlier that year.

He explained that Abu ended up in harm’s way because he was spiritually “covering” Kudus at that moment.

He described the event as “time tempering in the spiritual realm,” insisting that the intervention he made after receiving several requests to protect Kudus changed the direction of the prophecy.

“When they brought me a request, I had to readjust a few things by the grace of God. And if you can make a request and change it, He who is weak will be the one to face the consequences,” he said.

Prophet Telvin added that Kudus had become the centre of significant spiritual attention because many believed a severe ankle problem for the Tottenham forward would deeply affect the Black Stars.

For this reason, he insisted the injury could not be prevented entirely, only redirected.

Fans react to prophet's claims as Abu begins Recovery

His comments have naturally stirred reactions online.

@BelindaMidori asked why such harm would be transferred to another player, questioning the fairness of the situation.

@jks12397 wondered about the religious angle:

“But is Francis not a Christian and Mohammed a Muslim?”

@jashadjei7924 dismissed the claim entirely:

“One day u ppl go believe me. Always settings.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Francis has undergone successful surgery in Japan.

The devastating injury means the Right to Dream Academy graduate will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The acute phase of his treatment has begun, and he is expected to leave the Toyota Memorial Hospital soon before returning to France to continue his recovery, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Kudus himself has only been declared fit and available for Tottenham's Premier League blockbuster against Arsenal on November 23 after being sidelined since November 1.

Japanese star who hurt Francis apologises

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka showed great sportsmanship after Ghana’s Francis Abu suffered a serious leg injury during the Kirin Cup match.

Despite the tense moment, Tanaka went to the Ghana bench to personally apologise to head coach Otto Addo after Abu was taken off.

