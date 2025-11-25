Sulemana Abdul-Samed, also known as Awuche, went viral after appearing at GHANASCO’s 65th anniversary celebration

He shared that his unusual height, caused by acromegaly, had led to several health complications and lifestyle challenges

Despite his condition, Awuche maintained pride in his roots in Gambaga and Nalerigu and continued engaging with the public

Sulemana Abdul-Samed, often regarded as Ghana's tallest man, has been trending on social media after he was spotted at Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) during the institution’s 65th anniversary climax.

Selemana, popularly known as Awuche (a Hausa nickname meaning 'let's go'), has become a national and international curiosity after reaching a height of seven feet four inches (2.24 metres).

Facts about Sulemana Abdul-Samed

Despite his fascinating height, Awuche has lived a relatively simple life, attending school and being employed as a farmer and a mechanic.

During an interview with BBC, Awuche said he suffers from a medical condition known as gigantism.

He recounted that at the age of 22 he noticed that he was increasingly becoming taller than most of his peers and family members.

He added that even though his new feature made him unique, it came with its own complications and also hindered his plans for the future.

Also, in an interaction video with a group of admirers, Awuche described himself as a 33-year-old (now 34-year-old) native of both Gambaga and Nalerigu in the Northeast Region of Ghana.

He explained that he grew up and now lives in Gambaga but also proudly claims Nalerigu, where he fondly remembers a “principal” called Mr Valentine, whom he visits whenever he is in town.

The medical condition behind Awuche's height

Doctors say Awuche lives with an endocrine disorder linked to an excess of growth hormone.

The McDan Foundation, which took interest in his case, described his condition as acromegaly, a disorder caused by too much growth hormone in adulthood.

Earlier media reports sometimes referred to it more broadly as gigantism or connected it to Marfan-related features, but acromegaly is the diagnosis most clearly cited in recent Ghanaian sources.

Because of this condition, Awuche has said that “every three or four months I grow taller”, noting that people who haven’t seen him for a while are often surprised by the difference.

His rapid growth has also led to complications, including:

Back problems and a noticeably curved spine

Skin and circulation issues in one leg and foot

Difficulty finding clothes, shoes and even a bed that fits him comfortably

While making an appearance at Ghanasco's 65th anniversary celebration, it was evident that he was struggling a bit to walk.

President Mahama meets Ghana's tallest man

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that former President John Dramani Mahama met Awuche at GHANASCO’s 65th anniversary celebration in Tamale.

A viral image showed the two sharing a lighthearted moment as Mahama looked up to speak with Awuche, who bent slightly toward him.

The event, held on November 22, 2025, was attended by dignitaries including Lordina Mahama and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

Social media users reacted humorously to the height difference, with many praising Mahama’s humility and poking fun at what it would’ve looked like if other politicians were in the same photo.

