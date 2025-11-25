A Nigerian living in Ghana has stirred massive reactions with his comments on homelessness

The Nigerian described Ghana as a peaceful country after he saw some people sleeping by the roadside at night

The circumstances he referenced in defining Ghana as peaceful have generated massive reactions online, as people bash him

A Nigerian living in Ghana has sparked intense online discussion after commenting on the sight of people sleeping by the roadside.

In a video shared by The State News on X, the man praised Ghana for its peace and calm.

However, his comments were based on his experience seeing several Ghanaians sleeping on the streets of Accra.

“Ghana gives you ultimate peace of mind. You can see how people lie down on the road, sleeping freely because they know they are safe,” he said.

While his words were intended as praise for the country’s peaceful nature, the video has drawn diverse reactions, particularly from citizens and netizens who questioned the interpretation of peace in such circumstances.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Nigerian commending Ghana

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from social media.

@daniel_young606 wrote:

"Make he no do then invite the bandits here oo."

@therealbee commented:

“The misinterpretation in this video is hilarious… If they had homes, you figure they would sleep there? 😂”

@duah_desmond wrote:

“Homeless people are sleeping outside, and you claim peace of mind?”

@sundae_hotfudge criticised:

“Omg, there’s nothing good about sleeping on the roadside. Stop romanticising nonsense. This is how people come in blind for ‘green pastures’ and end up on the streets too.”

@cynkowalola added:

“But seriously, the man sleeps? Check, he is lying on a latex foam.”

@nsogbu83320 joked:

“Kyer3 s3 Nigeria dierrrr ade papa bia nni h) eiii 😂.”

@apuss remarked:

“This is supposed to be a good thing?”

The video has triggered widespread debate about the meaning of peace, poverty, and social support structures in Ghana.

While some focus on controversy, others highlight positive experiences.

Many visitors and residents, like the Nigerian in the video, praise Ghana for its vibrant culture, calm environment, and friendliness, despite visible socioeconomic challenges.

