A tourist in Ghana set social media buzzing after sharing a video of his accommodation

Although he appeared satisfied with the space, many netizens questioned whether the amount he paid matched the value he received

YEN.com.gh has compiled some notable the most intriguing reactions to his viral clip

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The price a tourist paid for a hostel in Ghana has become a major topic online, stirring heated discussions and drawing thousands of views across platforms.

A traveller’s £15 (GH₵217) hostel in Ghana draws massive reactions online. Image credit: Shutterstock, The State News/X

Source: UGC

In a video shared by The State News, the foreign tourist, described as a white male, expressed his appreciation for the accommodation he booked. The facility, which he described as a hostel, cost £15 per night, equivalent to GH₵217.63.

The room featured a two-storey bunk bed, with curtains attached to each bunk to provide some level of privacy.

According to the video, there were four bunk beds in the room, meaning eight occupants shared the space.

The room also contained a standing fan and an air-conditioner, although it was unclear whether both functioned simultaneously.

In addition, all eight occupants shared a single washroom and toilet, sparking further debate among netizens.

Despite the tourist’s satisfied tone, many Ghanaians argued the price did not match the quality he received, especially within Accra, where alternatives exist at similar or slightly higher rates.

Others, however, insisted that hostels in major cities worldwide often charge even more for similar or worse conditions.

The internet became heavily divided, with opinions falling sharply across both sides.

Reactions as tourist pays GH₵217.63 for bunk-bed

Below are more notable comments from social media users:

@ohk_lunta wrote:

“That’s a HOSTEL, not a hotel. The cheap guy on a budget was expecting what? There are similar or even worse hostels in Europe that cost more. I’ve experienced some myself!”

@OforiVencent commented:

“I slept in something worse than this in Belfast for £20.”

@DerickO48576615 added:

“What do you expect from a hostel?”

@skPryme argued:

“At that price, you’ll get a decent guesthouse or hotel.”

@Togbe_Edem simply wrote:

“Herh Ghanaians! Boi.”

Watch the X, formerly Twitter video below;

Tourist sheds tears as she leaves Ghana

A Black American woman who visited Ghana for vacation also went viral after breaking down in tears when it was time for her to leave.

In the emotional video, she expressed how deeply touched she was by the kindness she received.

She singled out her tour guide, Florence, showering her with praise for her patience, care, and warmth.

According to the tourist, Florence went above and beyond to ensure she and her group had a comfortable and fulfilling experience in Ghana.

The video drew massive reactions:

Toné wrote:

“We love you too. This is what feeling human is about, and that’s what you get among your own people.”

Kenny K added:

“You really look like a Ghanaian. She has our ancestral genes in her.”

Nana Yaw commented:

“I can see you really feel at home. You’re always welcome.”

Black Rose noted:

“She looks Ghanaian she looks exactly like my aunt.”

Ama Joe wrote:

“I can definitely understand that feeling.”

An American talks about the lovely characteristics he loves about Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images (Image used for illustration purposes) Source: Getty Images

Source: UGC

American man says Ghana is better

YEN.com.gh earlier in October reported on an American man who sparked reactions on social media after listing reasons why Ghana surpasses many other countries, including his own.

Speaking in a trending video, the man, who remained unnamed, talked about his friend who moved to Ghana to find his true love.

The man went on to list six powerful reasons he believes Ghana surpasses all other countries, both within and outside Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh