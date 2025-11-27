A Nigerian lady shared a video expressing joy as she prepared to leave Ghana after one year

Three Nigerian ladies rejected ₦2 million and vowed never to leave Ghana despite the tempting offer

One of the women explained she valued education, food, and quality of life in Ghana over the money

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to disclose that she had decided to leave Ghana and return to her nation.

A Nigerian lady shares her joy preparing to leave Ghana after one year in the country. Photo credit: jasperziggle. Image source: X

Source: UGC

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified Nigerian lady shared her excitement in leaving Ghana after supposedly spending about a year in the country.

The young Nigerian woman was captured dressed in a stylish grey tracksuit emblazoned with the number 23. She was seen standing beside a white suitcase and colorful bags, in an area filled with wooden kiosks and umbrellas.

She captioned the video, saying:

"After one year in Ghana. I'm now coming home."

She also spoke of missing not only the country, but her landlord, who is probably a Ghanaian.

"Bye bye to Ghana. After one year in Ghana, I will miss my landlord," she said.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girls reject offer to leave Ghana

In a similar story, some Nigerian ladies residing in Ghana have surprised many online after they rejected a juicy offer to go to their country and never return.

Some three Nigerian ladies were offered ₦2 million, equivalent to GH₵15,500 per the exchange rate at the time of drafting this report, by an unidentified woman to return to Nigerian and never step foot in Ghana ever again.

The unidentified woman was heard in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh saying, "Take 2 million naira go back to Nigeria and never to enter Ghana again."

However, the three ladies flatly rejected the offer amid laughter, giving varied reasons for not wanting to return to their country of birth.

Joy, the youngest among the three, explained that she would rather stay in Ghana to attend good schools and enjoy a quality life than take the money and return to Nigeria.

"This money will finish in Nigeria. It's better I stay here, they are going to take care of me, take me to a good school, give me good food, buy me some fine, fine clothes. Whereby, if I take this 2 million naira, the money will finish in Nigeria," she further explained.

The two other ladies in the video, also said they would rather stay than take the money because it would not be enough for them back home in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

A Nigerian content creator praises Ghana after witnessing 24 hours of electricity supply. Photo credit: Anthony. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man comments on Ghana's 24/7 electricity

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian man went viral after praising Ghana's consistent electricity supply in a heartfelt video.

Standing on a brightly lit street, he contrasted Ghana’s 24/7 power with Nigeria’s unreliable electricity and dependence on generators.

The man’s humorous yet emotional remarks struck a chord online, as he urged the Nigerian government to learn from Ghana’s example.

Source: YEN.com.gh