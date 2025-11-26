A video of a Ghanaian elderly woman lamenting on Auntie Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show has gone viral online

This comes after the woman disclosed that her only daughter, in connivance with the boyfriend, had sold her four-bedroom house

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video chided the daughter of the elderly woman for her actions

Helena Aboagye, an elderly Ghanaian woman, has left many emotional after she opened up about the betrayal by her own daughter.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Auntie Naa TV, the retired teacher, while narrating her ordeal on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, said her woes began after she was involved in a pedestrian accident and had to spend three years trying to regain full fitness.

A Ghanaian woman cries on Oyerepa TV as her daughter sells her home Photo credit: @Aunti Naa/YouTube

She disclosed that a close friend informed her that the home she had built and registered in her daughter’s name had been sold.

With tears down her cheeks, the 70-year-old woman stated that she confronted her only daughter, who initially denied the allegations.

Upon further probing, it became clear that her daughter, in connivance with her boyfriend, had sold off her four-bedroom house to a new buyer for GH¢60,000.

According to the woman, the new buyer has now rented out the house.

Asked about the whereabouts of her daughter, the elderly woman stated that she had travelled to the US but was now back in the country and currently lives in Accra.

Lady sells four bedroom house belonging to her mum. Photo credit: @unsplash.com

The woman said she brought the matter into the public domain because she wanted her house back.

The daughter of the elderly woman, Vera, when contacted on claims made by her mother, simply stated that the issue was before some elders in her family.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the woman's marital issue

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the matter.

stephy.cohen commented:

"So it’s more than 10 years since the lady sold the house; why have they wasted so much time to take action?"

bayor947 replied:

"Gurl no wagyimi paaaa. Ɔyɛ aboa paaa. Nkwasiasɛm sei paa."

okkuppy1 reacted:

"Abahyεbɔ no, ɛbɛyɛ ne oo; let’s ask what training the woman gave her when she was young. Mmmh."

