The preparations for the funeral of H.E. Konadu Agyemang Rawlings have begun

Only son Kimathi is pictured with his newlywed wife as they help prepare for the big day of the funeral

The late first lady’s sister has also shared some interesting facts about her late sister

Preparations for the late former first lady have begun as family and loved ones come together.

Family of the late Konadu Agyemang Rawlings prepares for her state funeral, which will be held at the Black Star Square. Image credit: CediRates, Samira Bawumia/Facebook

Source: UGC

A circulating video shows the son of former President Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings at Independence Square.

He was spotted with his wife, both dressed in black, symbolising mourning in Ghanaian society.

Kimathi is the only son of the former president and his wife, making him a central pillar of the Rawlings family.

This news comes as the family prepares for the funeral of their late mother, Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, who sadly passed away on October 23, 2025.

Watch the X video below.

For now, the cause of her death has not been communicated, leaving many awaiting further updates.

A state funeral will be held for the former first lady, scheduled for November 28, 2025. All are directed to wear black or red.

Nana Konadu’s sisters pay tribute at mass

On November 26, a solemn requiem mass was held for the late First Lady, drawing a heartfelt gathering in her honour.

The ceremony was attended by her family members, loved ones, and several distinguished figures from Ghana’s political elite.

Konadu Agyeman Rawlings' sisters share a touching tribute to her at a requiem mass held in her memory. Image credit: NanaKonaduAgyeman-Rawlings, akyerefithesoprano/TikTok, channel1tvgh/YouTube

Source: UGC

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife Rebecca Naa Torshie Akufo-Addo, and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga were among the many high-profile personalities present at the emotional service.

In a touching tribute shared by the sisters of the deceased, they described her as a true mother figure to them, offering warmth, guidance, and strength, even though she was not the eldest sibling.

“She was our trailblazer from the time we met her in our lives. She was not the oldest sister, but by divine arrangement, while our oldest sister was at the time in boarding school, Nana Konadu stepped into that role and wore the mantle of the leader. As we grew and for as long as we've known her, she has always been the one who mobilised us all."

“She was the big sister who guided us through life's turbulence and stood to fight battles if she realised someone was treating us unfairly. She set us straight when she thought we were out of line. Nana Konadu was our role model, and we aspired to be like her,” the tribute stated.

Nana Konadu's family announces funeral details

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings' family announced details of her upcoming final funeral rites.

In a press conference held on November 18, 2025, Abusuapanin Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, with support from Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, invited the public to the funeral event scheduled for November 28 at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Abusuapanin Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, who doubles as the Akomfuohene of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, stated that the ceremony would be the only one held for the late politician and activist.

Source: YEN.com.gh