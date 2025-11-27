Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ Sisters Share Touching Tribute at Requiem Mass
- Sisters of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings paid tribute to her during a requiem mass held in her memory on November 26, 2025, at the Accra Ridge Church
- Her sisters remembered her as the fearless big sister who guided, protected, and shaped their lives with unwavering love
- Ghana's former first lady died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after a short illness
The sisters of former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings paid a heartfelt tribute to her during a requiem mass held in her honour at the Accra Ridge Church.
The wife of the late ex-president Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after a short illness.
Despite her advanced age, 76, the former first lady’s death occurred unexpectedly, as she had maintained an active schedule of attending events in the weeks and months preceding her death.
On October 22, a day before her death, she attended the funeral service of Lucy Abena Konadu Effah at the Christ the King Church in Accra.
Nana Konadu attended a wedding a few days before that, and she was a prominent attendee during the final funeral rites (Dote Yie) of the late Asantehemaa, held between September 14-18, 2025, in Kumasi.
Nana Konadu’s sisters pay tribute at mass
On November 26, a requiem mass was held for the late first lady.
The ceremony was attended by her family members and other loved ones, as well as members of Ghana’s elite political class.
Former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his wife, Rebecca Naa Torshie Akufo-Addo, and majority leader Mahama Ayariga, were a few of the high profile attendees at the event.
In a tribute shared by the sisters of the deceased, they praised her as a mother figure to them even though she was not their eldest sibling.
“She was our trailblazer from the time we met her in our lives. She was not the oldest sister, but by divine arrangement, while our oldest sister was at the time in boarding school, Nana Konadu stepped into that role and wore the mantle of the leader. As we grew and for as long as we've known her, she has always been the one who mobilised us all.
“She was the big sister who guided us through life's turbulence and stood to fight battles if she realized someone was treating us unfairly. She set us straight when she thought we were out of line. Nana Konadu was our role model, and we aspired to be like her, “ the tribute stated.
Below is the YouTube video with the tribute by Nana Konadu's sisters.
Below is the full YouTube video showing Nana Konadu's children, siblings and other family members at her requiem mass.
Agyeman-Rawlings family announces funeral details
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ family announced details of her upcoming final funeral rites.
In a press conference held on November 18, 2025, Abusuapanin Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, with support from Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, invited the public to the funeral event scheduled for November 28 at the Black Star Square in Accra.
Abusuapanin Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, who doubles as the Akomfuohene of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, said the ceremony would be the only one held for the late politician and activist.
