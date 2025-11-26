Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Daddy Lumba: Maame Ode Releases New Song About Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni's Court Case
Celebrities

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • Maame Ode caused a stir on social media after dropping a new song, seemingly shading the ongoing courtroom drama involving the family of the late Daddy Lumba
  • The late legend's two wives have been embroiled in a bitter legal drama since his death on July 26, 2025, with both laying claim to the title of being his legal spouse
  • Maame Ode's song about the Lumba family drama stirred humorous reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising her creativity and wit

Controversial Ghanaian singer and performer, Maame Ode, has stirred reactions on social media with the release of a new song about the Daddy Lumba widowhood drama.

Maame Ode, Akosua Serwaa, Odo Broni, court case, Daddy Lumba, Lumba wives, Lumba widows
Controversial singer Maame Ode releases a humorous shade song amid the ongoing Akosua Serwaa vs. Odo Broni court case. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @maameodetv
Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, after he fell ill at his residence in East Legon.

He was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, but unfortunately, succumbed to his ailment.

The late singer is survived by two wives and eleven children, sparking a bitter dispute between the two women over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Daddy Lumba’s wives battle in court

After he died, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court seeking a declaration that she was his sole legal wife.

The case, filed on October 3, 2025, asked the court to restrain his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, aka Odo Broni, from holding herself out as the singer’s spouse.

She also sued his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, to prevent him from carrying out funeral preparations with Odo Broni.

The case has turned acrimonious, with factions supporting either side waging a heated social media battle and tense clashes outside the courtroom on multiple occasions.

Below is a TikTok video of a clash between Daddy Lumba's family members at the Kumasi High Court.

Maame Ode releases song for Lumba family

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, a new song released by Maame Ode has been making waves online.

The song appeared to reference the ongoing court case and the upcoming verdict, which has been scheduled for November 28, 2025.

Maame Ode and her backing vocalists teased whoever was likely to lose the court case.

Social media users expressed hilarious reactions in response to the video, with many praising Maame Ode’s creativity.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Maame Ode’s new song

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Maame Ode performing her new song.

Sicca💜💍🦋 said:

"This woman knows when to produce a song paa😂."

ɛn̈n̈ƙâsa♑️ wrote:

"So anyone who wins has to automatically book Maame Ode😂😂😂😂😂."

Believe Power commented:

"Ghana is the reason why God doesn't want to destroy the world ooo 😂😂😂."

SweetLee❤❤❤ said:

"Ghana ankasa Mahama has to cancel free SHS and give us free data, true or false 😂😂🤣."
Maame Ode, Maame Ode wedding, Anita Sefa Boakye, Anita Hotel, Anita Hotel brother, Godwin Sefa Boakye, Godwin Sefa Boakye wedding
Maame Ode performs a hype song for the bride and groom at the wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye's brother, Godwin. Image credit: @plus1tv
Source: TikTok

Maame Ode performs new song at wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Ode grabbed attention at the plush wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother, Godwin, as she performed a new song for the couple.

Maame Ode captivated the audience as she serenaded the bride and groom while Godwin's mother sprayed the couple with cash.

Her performance grabbed attention online as many Ghanaians praised her creativity and described the song as a hit.

Source: YEN.com.gh

