Daddy Lumba: Maame Ode Releases New Song About Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni's Court Case
- Maame Ode caused a stir on social media after dropping a new song, seemingly shading the ongoing courtroom drama involving the family of the late Daddy Lumba
- The late legend's two wives have been embroiled in a bitter legal drama since his death on July 26, 2025, with both laying claim to the title of being his legal spouse
- Maame Ode's song about the Lumba family drama stirred humorous reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising her creativity and wit
Controversial Ghanaian singer and performer, Maame Ode, has stirred reactions on social media with the release of a new song about the Daddy Lumba widowhood drama.
Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, after he fell ill at his residence in East Legon.
He was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, but unfortunately, succumbed to his ailment.
The late singer is survived by two wives and eleven children, sparking a bitter dispute between the two women over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.
Unseen footage of Odo Broni’s children in Daddy Lumba's plush mansion surfaces, video stirs emotions
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Daddy Lumba’s wives battle in court
After he died, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court seeking a declaration that she was his sole legal wife.
The case, filed on October 3, 2025, asked the court to restrain his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, aka Odo Broni, from holding herself out as the singer’s spouse.
She also sued his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, to prevent him from carrying out funeral preparations with Odo Broni.
The case has turned acrimonious, with factions supporting either side waging a heated social media battle and tense clashes outside the courtroom on multiple occasions.
Below is a TikTok video of a clash between Daddy Lumba's family members at the Kumasi High Court.
Maame Ode releases song for Lumba family
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, a new song released by Maame Ode has been making waves online.
The song appeared to reference the ongoing court case and the upcoming verdict, which has been scheduled for November 28, 2025.
Maame Ode and her backing vocalists teased whoever was likely to lose the court case.
Social media users expressed hilarious reactions in response to the video, with many praising Maame Ode’s creativity.
The TikTok video is below.
Reactions to Maame Ode’s new song
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Maame Ode performing her new song.
Sicca💜💍🦋 said:
"This woman knows when to produce a song paa😂."
ɛn̈n̈ƙâsa♑️ wrote:
"So anyone who wins has to automatically book Maame Ode😂😂😂😂😂."
Believe Power commented:
"Ghana is the reason why God doesn't want to destroy the world ooo 😂😂😂."
SweetLee❤❤❤ said:
"Ghana ankasa Mahama has to cancel free SHS and give us free data, true or false 😂😂🤣."
Maame Ode performs new song at wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Ode grabbed attention at the plush wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye’s brother, Godwin, as she performed a new song for the couple.
Maame Ode captivated the audience as she serenaded the bride and groom while Godwin's mother sprayed the couple with cash.
Her performance grabbed attention online as many Ghanaians praised her creativity and described the song as a hit.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh