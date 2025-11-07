Daddy Lumba's family has reportedly selected Akosua Serwaa to perform the widowhood rites at his funeral

Reports indicate that she won overwhelmingly over Odo Broni after the family put the matter to a vote during a meeting

The vote to choose between Serwaa and Odo Broni follows weeks of an impasse which has landed at the Manyhia Palace

The brouhaha about who should perform the widowhood rites at Daddy Lumba's funeral seems to have been resolved.

Lumba's family has reportedly selected the late musician's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, as the official widow for his funeral.

The selection of Akosua Serwaa, which came to light at the family's appearance before Otumfuo's Saamanhene in Kumasi on Friday, November 7, 2025, according to an Angel FM report, will bring an end to weeks of confusion about the late musician's funeral.

Daddy Lumba's family reportedly chooses Akosua Serwaa as the widow over Odo Broni.

Confusion over Daddy Lumba's widowhood rites

Since his passing on July 26, 2025, there has been confusion about who should be the rightful widow of Daddy Lumba.

The impasse landed in court after Akosua Serwaa filed the suit claiming to have been excluded from the funeral preparations for her husband.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa accused Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

Lumba's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct Daddy Lumba's funeral.

Claiming that Serwaa had returned her head drink, and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate widow to undergo the widowhood rites.

An injunction application accompanying Serwaa's main suit and supported by Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, a.k.a. Akosua Brempomaa, seeking to stop the family head from proceeding with the funeral as planned, was dismissed by the Kumasi High Court on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

In her ruling, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur held that under Ghanaian customary law, authority over a deceased person's remains and who performs what functions at the funeral lies with the family.

The court determined that preventing the family from organising the funeral would not serve the interests of either the family or the general public.

Daddy Lumba's sister invokes Otumfuo's great oath

Following the dismissal of their injunction application, Daddy Lumba's sister, who is also based in Germany, invoked Asantehene's ntamkese (great oath) on Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu at their next court appearance on October 31, 2025.

She explained that there were still questions to be answered about her brother's passing and thus demanded a new autopsy to be done.

The parties appeared before Otumfuo's Saamanhene in Kumasi on Monday, November 3, 2025, and were told to go and settle the matter as a family and bring feedback on Friday, November 7.

Following their meeting with the Sumankwahene, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu seemingly decided to make peace with his niece, Ernestina, and end all hostilities.

Daddy Lumba's family elects Akosua Serwaa as widow

In fulfilment of the directive of the Samaanhene to settle their differences and bring feedback, the family, including Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Ernestina Fosu, met on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

As part of their meeting, the family held a vote to choose between Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

According to Angel FM's correspondent, Akwasi Oppong, of the 19 people who voted, 17 chose Serwaa, with only two voting for Odo Broni.

"Per the court's directive that the family has the power over the funeral and the family's vote, it is now obvious that Akosua Brempomaa and Akosua Serwaa now have a lot of authority over the funeral."

On the invocation of Otumfuo's great other, the Saamanhene fined Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu two sheep, one to appease Ernestina Fosu for disturbing her and making her invoke the oath and the other for falsely claiming in court that he had informed Otumfuo of the December 6 date.

Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, is fined two sheep after appearing at Manhyia Palace over issues with the late musician's sister, Ernestina Fosu.

The Angel FM correspondent added that his sources suggest that the date for Daddy Lumba's funeral was likely going to change.

"Now the power is with Akosua Serwaa and Akosua Brempomaa to decide in consultation with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, after which they will come for approval from Mnahyia," he explained.

