The lawyer for Akosua Serwaa says his client would never accept the new court ruling in favour of Odo Broni

Lawyer William Kusi has opened up about his client, who is the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba's next decision

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba, has asked her legal counsel to appeal the High Court’s decision to make Odo Broni a legal wife.

William Kusi, the lawyer for Akosua Serwaa, stated that as a learned professional, he cannot align himself with decisions he described as scandalous.

Akosua Serwaa says she will appeal to a higher court after it was ruled that Odo Broni is the legal wife of the late Daddy Lumba. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Akosua Serwaa to appeal court ruling

In a viral video, the legal practitioner stated that after the court proceedings, Akosua Serwaa, who is based in Germany, instructed him to appeal the decision in a higher court.

He confirmed that the appeal would proceed once he receives the 70-plus-page judgment, expected on December 1, 2025.

“I am a learned person, and I can’t align myself with decisions which are scandalous and I cannot defend. I just spoke with my client, and she said we should appeal against it, and I agree with her. We will prosecute and appeal,” William Kusi stated.

Akosua Serwaa's Lawyer Summarises Court Ruling

According to William Kusi's summary of the court proceedings, the judge determined that the German marriage certificate between Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba was insubstantial because it did not have both parties' signatures.

The judge stated that appropriate documentation, not word of mouth, is the only method to prove a marriage in Germany.

“She said Akosua Serwaa was unable to prove that she married Lumba in Germany. In fact, she said something like, ‘As for marriage in Germany, it is proven by documents, so if someone claims by just word of mouth that they got married in Germany, it’s not enough unless there is documentation.’ She added that the documents we brought to court cannot be accepted because Akosua Serwaa’s and Lumba’s signatures are not in them,” he explained.

Court declares Akosua Serwaa’s marriage certificate as forged

Additionally, the attorney revealed that the judge made a statement in court implying that he and his client had used fake documents submitted as a marriage certificate. He characterised this as a shameful attack on his integrity.

The late Daddy Lumba and his second wife, Odo Broni, at an event before he passed away in 2025. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

On November 28, 2025, a Kumasi High Court declared that the two surviving spouses of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba are Akosua Serwaa and Priscila Ofori, also known as Odo Broni.

“The most scandalous part of her statement was that she said we only went to forge some documents to claim it is a certificate, which impugns our integrity as lawyers. To me, it’s scandalous,” he added.

Akosua Serwaa files lawsuit

Akosua Serwaa had asked the court to rule that she was the only wife still alive and the only one qualified for widowhood benefits.

Additionally, she requested an order prohibiting Odo Broni from claiming to be the musician's wife and from being recognised as such by the head of the Ekuona family.

The evidence "fell short of Sections 136 and 161," which require the plaintiff to present the original marriage certificate from the Bornheim Marriage Registry and the corresponding certification from the Ghana Embassy in Germany, according to the case's presiding judge, Dorinda Smith Arthur. Rather, only an extract was given.

Dwabeng Fosu speaks after Daddy Lumba's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Daddy Lumba's close buddy Dwabeng Fosu, who commented following the highlife icon's untimely death.

He described Daddy Lumba's life-threatening health battle, which lasted for more than 15 years because of a spinal injury, in a recent video.

Mr. Fosu, who claimed to have been pals with the late musician, refuted false claims regarding Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's first wife.

