Daddy Lumba's eldest daughter Denise Ama Fosu has landed in Ghana ahead of her late father's funeral on December 13

A video showing the late highlife musician's daughter at the airport after her arrival has surfaced online

Footage of Denise Fosu's return to Ghana comes days after the Kumasi High Court delivered a verdict in the case filed by Akosua Serwaa

Denise Nana Ama Fosu, the eldest daughter of the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba, has returned to Ghana for her father's upcoming funeral service on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's daughter Denise Nana Ama Fosu spotted in Ghana after the court verdict on her late father's wives' dispute.

Daddy Lumba's family has been involved in a publicised dispute since his demise at 60 on Saturday, July 26, and the one-week observance on August 30.

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and his Ghana-based partner, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare Akosua Serwaa the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

Daddy Lumba's younger sister, Faustina Fosu, dances after court affirms Odo Broni as wife.

The judgement did not sit well with Akosua Serwaa's family, as some of them wept as they left the court premises.

The Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa's lawyer, William Kusi, explaining the court's judgement is below:

Denise returns for Daddy Lumba's funeral

In a video shared by TikToker and diehard fan of the late Daddy Lumba, Ohemaa Lumba, on Saturday, November 29, 2025, Denise Fosu was spotted at the airport following her arrival in Ghana.

In the video, the late singer's first daughter wore an all-black outfit with dark sunglasses as a porter helped her with her luggage while she exited from the terminal to the parking lot.

It is not known when the video was recorded, but it surfaced on social media just a day after the suit about who Lumba's surviving spouse was ended.

The TikTok video of Daddy Lumba's daughter Denise returning to Ghana for her father's funeral is below:

Denise Fosu's return to Ghana stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Madam Vero commented:

"You are warmly welcome, Lady Denise."

Akorah Boateng said:

"Peace has reigned. Observers are worried. 🥰"

Adobsbaby wrote:

"God bless you. Your father will be proud of you, baby girl."

