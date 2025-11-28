Daddy Lumba's Odo Broni has celebrated the Kumasi High Court's ruling that she is a wife to the late musician

In a video which surfaced a few hours after the court's verdict, Odo Broni was bathed in champagne at her East Legon

Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, had sought the court to make her the only surviving spouse

Odo Broni, the second wife of Daddy Lumba, has appeared on social media after being affirmed as a wife of the late Ghanaian music legend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a happy-looking Odo Broni is seen having a good moment at home as they celebrated the victory.

The Kumasi High Court, on on Friday, November 28, 2025, declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of late highlife legend as she had sought.

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to a Citi FM report, the judge was not convinced by marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to have her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

Odo Broni baths in champagne after court judgement

Moments after the judgement, Odo Broni has jubilated at the East Legon home she lived in with her late husband.

A video shared on TikTok showed Odo Broni sitting down and being bathed with champagne. A lady pour5ed bottles of champagne on Broni as others cheered her on in the background.

"Mrs Fosu, welcome to new beginning," the lady pouring the champagne said.

