Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Odo Broni Bathed in Champagne in First Video After Court Ruled She's Daddy Lumba's Wife
Celebrities

Odo Broni Bathed in Champagne in First Video After Court Ruled She's Daddy Lumba's Wife

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Daddy Lumba's Odo Broni has celebrated the Kumasi High Court's ruling that she is a wife to the late musician
  • In a video which surfaced a few hours after the court's verdict, Odo Broni was bathed in champagne at her East Legon
  • Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, had sought the court to make her the only surviving spouse

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Odo Broni, the second wife of Daddy Lumba, has appeared on social media after being affirmed as a wife of the late Ghanaian music legend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a happy-looking Odo Broni is seen having a good moment at home as they celebrated the victory.

Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, Odo Broni Celebrates Court Victory
Odo Broni celebrates after court affirms her as Daddy Lumba's wife on November 28, 2025. Photo source: @officialdaddylumba
Source: Facebook

The Kumasi High Court, on on Friday, November 28, 2025, declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of late highlife legend as she had sought.

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

Read also

Daddy Lumba: Odo Broni's brother appears in court, calls for unity between feuding factions, video

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

According to a Citi FM report, the judge was not convinced by marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to have her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

Akosua Serwaa, Odo Broni, Daddy Lumba, Lumba's Funeral, Kumasi High Court, Priscilla Ofori Atta
Kumasi High Court rules in Akosua Serwaa vs Odo Broni court case/ Photo source: @mbawumia
Source: Facebook

Watch Akosua Serwaa's lawyer's explanation of the judgement below:

Odo Broni baths in champagne after court judgement

Moments after the judgement, Odo Broni has jubilated at the East Legon home she lived in with her late husband.

A video shared on TikTok showed Odo Broni sitting down and being bathed with champagne. A lady pour5ed bottles of champagne on Broni as others cheered her on in the background.

"Mrs Fosu, welcome to new beginning," the lady pouring the champagne said.

Read also

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer shows humility as he leaves court, video of what onlookers did to him trends

Watch the video below:

CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Hot: