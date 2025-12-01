A Ghanaian woman expressed her disgruntlement about how her divorce case was handled by a court, with frustrations boiling over most aspects of how the proceedings panned out

She accused the judge presiding over the case of bias, claiming she was not advised well enough on important details in the case

The lady cried foul over the distribution of properties between her and her ex-husband as mandated by the court

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to share her emotional experience regarding the outcome of her divorce process.

In a video that has sparked conversations online, the woman whose name was not immediately disclosed described the process as deeply painful and said she felt the proceedings did not offer her the fairness she expected.

In her account, she explained that her divorce case was handled at a court in the Adenta Mile 11 area by a judge called Cecillia.

According to her, she struggled throughout the process and felt overwhelmed by how events unfolded.

She alleged that her ex-husband bribed the judge to win the case.

The lady said the outcome left her heartbroken and confused, especially because she believed that some details of the case were not made clear to her.

Ghanaian lady felt shortchanged in divorce case

Explaining her side of the story in the emotional clip, the woman mentioned that she felt the communication around the divorce was not adequate.

She claimed she only learned the full outcome later and believed she was not given enough opportunity to present her side during the case.

In the course of her narration, she explained that the situation has left her feeling a sense of loss, especially regarding property division.

For instance, she claimed that a piece of land she contributed during their union was eventually awarded to her ex-husband.

The lady was adamant that she played a role in acquiring the parcel and expected that she would receive a portion.

Instead, based on her account she left the marriage without being assigned part of the land, which in her view is difficult to accept. She added that she had invested a lot into the marriage and found it disheartening to walk away empty-handed.

The woman also claimed that she shares a child with the ex-husband and has been the child's sole provider.

She concluded by reiterating that the system did not adequately protect her interests.

Woman alleges lawyer demanded intimacy for assistance

The woman further stated that she approached another lawyer for support, but could not proceed because she could not afford the fees.

She said this made the situation even harder, as she felt her options were limited and was unsure how to navigate the system on her own.

Her account has drawn sympathy from many viewers, while others have encouraged her to seek legal advice to understand whether there are possible next steps she can take.

The three-minute, forty-second video posted by SikaOfficial on X has sparked several reactions from Ghanaians.

Ghanaians react to woman’s complaints about judges

Below are some of the reactions gathered from social media:

@Qha_Phui wrote:

“I think from the look of things, the situation is more complicated than it appears.”

@BlacqRmfc commented:

“There are cases where judgments proceed when someone does not show up after several notices. It depends on the communication process.”

@FredAhenkan stated:

“It is important to understand all sides of the story. Only the court knows what went into the final decision.”

@hippyvibes4 added:

“This is sad. I hope she gets clarity on what happened.”

@madison_ben5 shared:

“In many divorce cases, both parties have to be reachable. If someone moves without updating their address, it may affect the communication process.”

