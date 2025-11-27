A reverend minister who also lost two shops in the fire outbreak has shared details about the incident

He explained what happened and what caused the fire outbreak in the market

The mother of the eight-year-old who lost her life in the fire recounts her final moments with her daughter

Reverend Eric Amo, a victim of the Dansoman Market fire outbreak, has detailed exactly what happened leading to the incident.

Dansoman fire survivor recounts what caused the fire outbreak, while the MP for the area consoles the mother of the girl who passed away in the fire.

Speaking in an interview he granted to The State News, the Reverend explained that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the market.

“It was an ECG fault. It wasn’t anything like gas or fire,” he said.

“The whole thing started around 11:30 pm, and I got the call at a quarter to one. By the time I came, my place was down.”

Reverend Amo sadly lost two of his fashion shops to the fire. Both shops were burnt beyond recognition, forming part of the 320 per cent structural loss earlier reported by the Fire Service.

He added that the young girl who died in the fire had been in the company of her mother earlier in the evening.

Dansoman fire: Girl passes away in outbreak

In the interview, the Reverend also explained what led to the young girl’s passing.

He revealed that the mother of the girl had stepped out briefly, leaving her eight-year-old daughter asleep in the room.

He added that no one was aware the girl was inside at the time, which made rescue efforts impossible.

“No one knew the girl was inside. I am sure she was asleep. By the time we found out, it was too late.”

Dansoman Fire: Mother recounts daughter's final moments

A grieving mother has shared the heartbreaking final moments she spent with her 8-year-old daughter, Priscilla, before the Dansoman Market fire claimed her life.

The mother, whose name has not been disclosed, said the night began normally. She explained that she had stepped out to buy food for her daughter.

She recalled that they had been playing and watching TV when Priscilla asked for something to eat. She gave her daughter money to buy food for both of them.

“I was with her in the evening, playing and watching television. She asked to eat kenkey and fish, and I said okay. I gave her money to buy the kenkey.

I even told her I would eat gari, so she should buy soup for me on her way back.”

Priscilla returned home, ate her food, and later went to bed since she had school the next day.

The mother explained that after her daughter fell asleep, she went out to get her own food and did not wake her.

While at the food vendor’s stand, she received a call from a friend saying her shed was on fire.

Fire ravages the Dansoman market, claiming the life of an 8-year-old.

The woman panicked, remembering that her little girl was still inside her kiosk.

“She called and said there was a fire in her shed. I just said, ‘My daughter is there.’ That was it. I never saw my daughter again.”

Fire destroys over 100 shops at Suame

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a fire broke out at the Suame Post Office Market, causing widespread destruction.

Reports indicated that between 100 and 300 shops were destroyed, with traders and residents claiming that firefighters arrived too late to prevent major losses.

Other commercial areas, including a China Mall in Kumasi, have also recently been affected by fires.

