Delay Reacts to Marriage Pressure: “Your Husbands Will Divorce You for Me”
- Delay fired back at critics questioning her marital status, telling them to focus on their own lives instead
- She warned sarcastically that if she sought a husband, some critics’ spouses might leave them for her
- Her comments sparked online reactions, with many Ghanaians debating her stance and defending her choice
Ghanaian media personality and content creator, Deloris Frimpong Manso, well known as Delay, has dropped a strong comment to critics attacking her personal life.
Taking to social media in a trending video, the Ghanaian socialite, Delay, shared her frustration with some online users questioning her marital status and decision.
According to her, many of her supposed fans and followers have resorted to questioning why she has yet to settle down in a home and get married.
The 43-year-old media personality, in response, told them to focus on their own lives rather than concern themselves with hers.
Media Personality Delay claps back at critics
Using a sarcastic tone, Delay warned that those 'haters,' especially the females, would find themselves in a difficult situation if she decides to get married.
She warned the critics that if she publicised that she was looking for a man, their husbands would divorce them for her.
In her words:
"I have seen some women telling me to get married and give birth. I want to tell them that if I ever post that I am looking for a man or want a child, your husbands will divorce you. You people are doing too much."
This is not the first time Delay has clashed with critics online over marriage and childbirth.
Over the years, the socialite has faced public ridicule for not achieving these milestones, despite her career progress and success, criticism she does not take lightly.
Watch the video of Delay responding to the criticism below:
Reactions to Delay's marriage criticism response
Her response to the criticism stirred reactions online, with some Ghanaians supporting her stance. Some of the comments are below.
Naa_anyema3 said:
"Come to think of it. Why is she using that name, "DELAY"? What is the meaning? Hmmm, names are powerful."
No_ne610 stated:
"Is she not the same person who asks people about their marital status when interviewing them? Why is she bothered when people ask her the same question? 😂"
2000wilde commented:
"Go ahead with the poster and see if someone will come for you."
Papa_des wrote:
"Every woman can get a man to date her, but not every woman will get a man to marry her."
p.r.i.s.c.y stated:
"And some of them, if u see the husbands, they have that they are shaming others, eh… You go bore."
