Captain Smart has earned a Master's degree in Digital Marketing from the University of Professional Studies, Accra

The media, popular radio, and TV personality also emerged as the overall best graduating student in project work

Many social media users have shared congratulatory messages following his academic achievement

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has once again caught public attention, this time for an impressive academic milestone.

Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart bags a Master's in Digital Marketing from UPSA. Image credit: GHBrian/Instagram, MAFi TV GH/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The renowned broadcaster, officially known as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has graduated with a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Digital Marketing from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Beyond obtaining the degree, he distinguished himself as the overall best graduating student in project work, a recognition that has earned him praise across social media.

The graduation ceremony took place on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the UPSA campus.

His achievement comes as good news to some supporters who were unaware that he was pursuing postgraduate studies while maintaining his demanding media career.

In a video posted on X, Captain Smart was seen proudly dressed in his graduation gown.

Captain Smart amazes Ghanaians as he bags a Master's in Digital Marketing and emerges overall best student in project work. Image credit: Classfm

Source: UGC

Underneath the gown, he wore a neatly tailored blue suit paired with a blue tie and a white shirt, completing a polished and confident look suitable for the occasion.

Adding a personal touch, he wore a sash with the Christian inscription, “See what the Lord has done,” a phrase that reflected gratitude and fulfilment.

Captain Smart wore a beaming smile throughout the ceremony, radiating pure joy and pride in his achievement.

Who Is Captain Smart?

Captain Smart is one of Ghana’s most outspoken TV and radio figures. He is widely known for hosting Onua Maakye, a morning program on Onua TV, where he engages in discussions on politics, governance, social issues, and current affairs.

His bold style of commentary, especially when addressing public office holders, has made him both admired and criticised in equal measure.

Throughout his career, he has encountered several challenges, including losing jobs, facing arrests, and dealing with strong opposition for his outspoken criticism of wrongdoing and poor leadership.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Despite these obstacles, he has continued to build a strong media presence, and his recent academic achievement has added another layer to his public profile.

Ghanaians react as Captain Smart earns Master's

Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Captain Smart after the news of his graduation went public. YEN.com.gh monitoring reactions online has compiled some comments below.

“Woooww 👏👏👏.”

@jonathankofikusi, shared a humorous comment:

“Then we are dead oooh 😂😂😂😂.”

User @evasanddrinks posted:

“This guy, how many masters do u want eiii 👏👏👏.”

@shikacleans added:

“Congratulations, Captain.”

Captain Smart challenges Mahama’s plane crash report

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Captain Smart’s critique of President John Dramani Mahama.

His remarks followed the November 11, 2025, publication of the report on the August 6, 202,5, helicopter crash.

Speaking on November 12, Captain Smart argued that the cause of the tragic incident was linked to the long-standing neglect of the military rather than environmental factors.

Source: YEN.com.gh