Rising Ghanaian musician Jay Lead has made headlines after he released a new song in December 2025

The former HighGrade signee has opened up about why he decided a pursue a music career and how his family reacted to the news

Some social media users have commented on the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best Reggae/Dancehall Song nominee, Jah Lead's new song

Former HighGrade signee Jah Lead has captured the attention of fans and music lovers alike with the release of his new EP.

This latest project, Guilt of Music, represented more than just a musical exploration; it encapsulated Jah Lead’s journey of growth, resilience, and a profound personal awakening.

Former High Grade signee Jah talks about his new EP. Photo credit: @jaylead.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian musician Jay Lead drops a new EP

Dancehall musician Jah Lead has explained that the title of the EP reflected a realisation that he has more to offer as an artist.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he disclosed that in the early stages of his career, he often held back because he was overly concerned about others’ perceptions and opinions without embracing his full creativity.

"With this EP, I aim to rectify that sense of guilt for not sharing my authentic self, which is why I chose Guilt of Music 101 for the title. Crafted with the intention to uplift and energise, this five-track EP is deliberately designed to inspire movement and joy. This is a dance EP," Jah Lead states with enthusiasm.

"It predominantly features dancehall vibes, meant to evoke happiness and encourage listeners to enjoy the music fully. It’s based on real-life events. Life imparts invaluable lessons, and I felt it was important to document those moments through my music."

The Instagram video is below:

Mavis Asante talks about doing free collaborations

In a heartfelt interview on Joy Prime, respected Ghanaian gospel singer Mavis Asante has opened up about her approach to ministering at events organised by fellow musicians, stating that she does not charge a fee for her performances.

Mavis explained that her dedication to collaboration and community within the gospel music industry means she usually forgoes payment when invited to perform at events hosted by colleagues.

"The musicians I collaborate with understand the nature of the work and ensure they have quality instrumentalists ready," she explained.

During the interview, when asked if her colleagues ever offer her a token of appreciation after performances, Mavis graciously noted that she usually declines any monetary gifts unless the money is sent in advance.

"Some may call me afterwards to ask if they can send something, but I politely refuse. If they mention it beforehand and say, ‘I’ve sent you something,’ then that’s different," she clarified.

The Facebook video is below:

How Papa Shee became an evangelist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Papa Shee, who was previously a prominent highlife artist and a close friend of Daddy Lumba, noted for blockbuster songs like "Atadwe" that dominated the Ghanaian music scene.

During a stormy flight, he had what he believed to be a supernatural encounter after nearly ten years of great psychological and spiritual challenges.

According to reports, Evangelist Papa Shee has been preaching repentance globally, operating the Lord's Tower prayer line, and boldly abandoning his prior secular lifestyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh