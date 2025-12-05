Sharaf Mahama, son of Ghana’s president John Mahama, has caused a stir online after a video of him displaying his boxing skills surfaced on social media

The young Mahama, once an aspiring footballer, has since transitioned into sports management after stepping away from his football ambitions

Through his company, Legacy Rise Sports, he is gearing up to host another major boxing event, The Showdown, on December 20, following the successful Battle of the Beasts held in June 2025

Sharaf Mahama has once again captured public attention, this time by demonstrating sharp boxing instincts that show he understands more than the business side of the sport.

A new video circulating online reveals him throwing clean punches, shifting his feet with confidence, and slipping shots with measured control.

Sharaf Mahama showcases boxing skills; fans react

The footage quickly gained traction as fans rushed to analyse his technique and overall potential.

The 28-year-old was sighted at the premises of Legacy Rise Sports, his own sports company, dressed in a blue-black two-piece African wear, sparring with a friend.

What began as a casual session soon turned into a showcase of the knowledge he has gathered from attending countless boxing nights over the years.

His steady posture and combinations impressed many viewers who were eager to see how he handled himself in the ring. Reactions poured in across social media once the clip spread.

Some praised his focus and smooth movements, encouraging him to commit more time to training.

Others offered constructive remarks, pointing out areas such as power delivery and spatial awareness.

As expected, a few viewers added humour to the conversation, creating the lively online banter that often accompanies sporting moments in Ghana.

Sharaf’s journey from football to sports management

Sharaf, the son of Ghana’s sitting president John Dramani Mahama, has long been associated with sports.

He once pursued football, reaching the semi-professional level, with his last stint coming at Rostocker FC in Germany, according to Transfermarkt.

Although his playing days did not reach the heights he once imagined, he redirected his passion into sports development.

Through Legacy Rise Sports, he has organised several major boxing nights, including the popular Battle of the Beasts held earlier this year at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom.

That event, staged in partnership with British boxing legend Amir Khan, drew a star-packed crowd that included two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

He will return with another thrilling spectacle titled The Showdown, scheduled for December 20 at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, promising fans another unforgettable night of action.

Sharaf Mahama teaches his sister boxing

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Sharaf Mahama went viral after teaching his sister, Farida Mahama, some basic boxing skills.

He was seen showing her simple but effective self-defence techniques.

