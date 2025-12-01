Captain Smart has stirred debate online after slamming Akosua Serwaa after the Kumasi High Court ruling on her case against Odo Broni

In a video, he accused her of abandoning the late highlife legend for over 20 years and only returning to claim entitlement after he had died

Captain Smart also praised Odo Broni for standing by Daddy Lumba, insisting that no marriage certificate could outweigh her sacrifice

Controversial media personality Captain Smart slammed Akosua Serwaa after the Kumasi High Court ruled against her bid to be declared Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife.

On October 3, 2025, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, dragged his second wife, Odo Broni, before the Kumasi High Court.

In her legal filing, she argued that she got married to the late musician in 1991 and subsequently formalised their marriage in a German civil court in 2004.

Akosua Serwaa petitioned the court to declare her as Daddy Lumba's only legal wife and the only one authorised to perform widowhood rites at his funeral.

In a ruling delivered on November 28, 2025, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur declined to grant the late highlife legend's first wife the relief she sought.

The judge stated that she failed to authenticate her German marriage certificate, which would necessitate her being named the sole legal spouse.

Justice Smith Arthur said both women should be recognised as Daddy Lumba's wives and reserved the decision on widowhood rites with the family, specifically Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu Boahene.

Captain Smart slams Akosua Serwaa after ruling

In the aftermath of the ruling, media personality Captain Smart jubilated on his show, Onua Maakye.

In a video shared on TikTok on Monday, December 1, Captain Smart slammed Akosua Serwaa for seeking to be declared Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse.

He claimed she had abandoned her husband for over 20 years in Germany, yet now felt entitled to be known exclusively as his wife.

“Are you happy now? I have told you women who think a marriage certificate determines who a wife is. Fire can burn a document, but no flame can take away wisdom. All you bragged about was your marriage certificate. Meanwhile, you were living abroad and had abandoned your husband for 20 years. You threw him away, so why are you chasing him now?” he said.

Captain Smart also stated that Odo Broni had suffered to take care of Daddy Lumba and was the true definition of a wife.

He also slammed Evangelist Papa Shee, the musician's old friend, describing him as actively working to destroy the singer’s legacy.

