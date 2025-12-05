Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye reportedly cleared over three sleek cars at the port

A viral video showed the cars, including a red Ferrari Purosangue, freshly moved from the port

This alleged purchase follows a video he posted asking if he should get a Ferrari for Christmas

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has attracted attention on social media after reportedly displaying his wealth.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye reportedly clears a line of luxurious cars, including a Ferrari Purosangue. Image credit: Richard Nii-Armah Quaye. Source: Facebook, Instagram

Source: UGC

The renowned philanthropist and CEO of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, reportedly cleared a line of luxurious cars at Tema Port.

In a viral video that surfaced online on November 4, 2025, Quaye’s associates were spotted at the port seeing to the clearance of the imported vehicles.

The new cars reportedly included a Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini, G-Wagon, and other luxury vehicles.

Checks online indicate that the Ferrari Purosangue alone costs over $420,000.

A Lamborghini (model unspecified) ranges from $350,000 to $790,000, while the G-Wagon costs over $253,675.

CEO of RNAQ Holdings, Richard Quaye, reportedly buys $420,000 Ferrari Purosangue, among others. Video sparks reactions. Image credit: ORGCars/YouTube, RNAQ/Facebook

Source: UGC

This follows his social media post asking netizens if he should get a Ferrari Purosangue for Christmas.

"How about this brand new Ferrari Purosangue as a Christmas toy? What do you think, guys?" he posted on December 2, 2025.

Reports also indicate that Richard Nii Armah Quaye treated himself to a sleek black Bugatti for his birthday on March 21, 2025.

The luxurious supercar, reportedly valued at over $3.3 million, captured the attention of car enthusiasts and social media users alike, further cementing his reputation for a lavish lifestyle.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Reactions to Richard Nii Armah Quaye clearing cars

YEN.com.gh monitored reactions to this purchase. Below are some comments on the video of the cars being cleared at the port:

@JuicyCFC wrote:

"These people, they just want to tell me the truth oh ei."

@nanaK_Jm wrote:

"So he had the cars stacked at the port already, waiting for clearance?"

@Mcfame23 wrote:

"Sika mpɛ dede."

@son_simindon wrote:

"Just two days after asking whether he should get it or not. Are you telling us the cargo vessel took two days to reach Ghana? Thank you."

@LeoDiAdept added:

"Strange how you wouldn’t even see them until the car gets to their home. I’d have been the first to sit in it and drive from port to house."

@Gh_Durk wrote:

"9-5 sef long, one hour stealing go fit get you x2."

👑King Mac @KingMVJS wrote:

"He already knew how many days were left for it to arrive. Why ebi jetski wey bring the shipping container come? 😂😂😂"

@MessiStanph wrote:

"You cannot just order a Ferrari like that. It was already shipped before asking."

Richard Nii Armah rules out entering politics

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghanaian businessman, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, dismissed claims circulating that he had political ambitions.

He dismissed claims that his philanthropic efforts were aimed at gaining support for future political ambitions.

In the same interview with DMTV_1, the founder of RNAQ Holdings detailed his ongoing plans to expand his network of food banks across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh