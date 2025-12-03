NPP presidential candidate hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has gone viral for a light-hearted moment during his campaign

While on the road to the Oti Region for his campaign tour, Agyapong stopped his car to buy roasted yams and plantains from a roadside vendor

The video, which has since circulated widely online, stressed a side of the public figure many Ghanaians rarely see

One of Ghana’s most popular political figures, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is trending after a 30-minute video captured him in his usual state.

NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong enjoys roasted yams after completing his three-day campaign tour in the Oti Region. Image credit: Ken O. Agyapong/X, GBC, CDR AFRICA/X

Source: UGC

The footage shows Agyapong walking directly to the vendor by the roadside.

The former Member of Parliament was seen standing by the vendor as he chose which of the roasted yams he wanted to purchase.

The woman attended to him nicely, after which the public took several cedi notes from his pocket and gave them to the vendor.

This simple move, many describe, shows the simplicity and humility side of him, which resonated with many viewers, regardless of his high-profile status.

This event happened while the Ghanaian business mogul and politician was on his way to his three-day campaign tour in the Oti Region. The tour forms part of his campaign ahead of the NPP presidential primaries.

Peeps react to Kennedy buying roasted yam

YEN.com.gh compiled several reactions from social media users following the video:

@_mrahenkorah wrote:

"Kennedy Agyapong is the right man who can go boot for boot with the NDC."

Zakcess 👔 (@z_akcess1) commented:

"Settingsss 🤣"

@goonerkelly7 wrote:

"1996 format yi de3 3nfa oo."

@MensahPopo added:

"You didn’t act like the ordinary Ghanaian."

@Vinzkhid_vhibez said:

"Adwuma no nyɛ easy oo."

The reactions show how Ghanaians admire the politician for his approachable and relatable nature.

Watch the X video below.

NPP Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong tours Oti Region

The NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, on December 3, 2025, concluded a three-day campaign tour in the Oti Region.

This tour was part of his efforts to engage delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries, scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Agyapong is competing in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries alongside four well-known party stalwarts with distinguished careers in national service.

His contenders include a politician and a prominent civil engineer by profession, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; politician and entrepreneur, Hon. Dr Bryan Acheampong; former Vice President of Ghana, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; and former Minister for Education and the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, Hon. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Not forgetting Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, he is also a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, having served Ghana for 24 years.

His tenure began in 2001 and concluded in January 2025.

Together, these five aspirants represent a formidable lineup of experienced leaders whose contributions continue to shape the New Patriotic Party and Ghana’s broader political landscape.

Each of these candidates has a significant track record of success within the party and in national development.

Nigel Gaisie vows to drop to 31st night prophecy on Ken Agyapong. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook, @Ken Agyapong/Facebook Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Kennedy Agyapong speaks out against fake pastors

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong strongly condemned certain pastors in Ghana.

During a Sunday service hosted by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare on November 2, 2025, the politician criticised some religious leaders for misleading their congregants for personal gain, highlighting concerns about accountability and transparency within the religious sector.

This combination of relatability, political engagement, and social commentary continues to keep Kennedy Agyapong in the national spotlight, demonstrating why he remains one of Ghana’s most talked-about political figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh