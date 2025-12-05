Ghanaians expressed frustration after some trotro operators allegedly raised nighttime fares on the Kasoa stretch

Some Ghanaians have voiced out their frustration after some trotro (minibus) operators allegedly hiked fares.

Ghanaians share their frustration over nighttime exploitation by trotro operators over the hike in transport fare. Photo credit: Getty Images

The daily commuters along the busy Kasoa stretch, expressed their disappointment and displeasure with the alleged price hike from GH¢10 to a staggering GH¢30.

Ghanaians accuse trotro operators of fare hikes

According to reports, some trotro operators make these changes mainly at nighttime, leaving passengers stranded and out of pocket amid Ghana's ongoing economic pressures.

The issue, as seen in a video shared on social media, captured a chaotic scene of operators and mates calling out Kasoa destination under the dim glow of streetlights, along with the new GH¢30 price.

Despite their call, no commuter dared enter the minibus. The scene showed a growing trend of unauthorised fare surges that exploit late-hour vulnerabilities.

Watch the video below:

The Kasoa-Accra route is an important artery for thousands of daily commuters linking the capital to outlying towns. It has also long been plagued by traffic snarls and fare disputes.

According to the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), official fares were adjusted upward by 20% in August 2025 to offset operational costs, following a 15% reduction in May due to stabilised petroleum prices.

However, these changes were meant to be uniform and daytime-inclusive, with no provisions for nocturnal premiums.

Reactions to nighttime transport fare increase

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@bawkusin said:

"When the Sua Nyansa boys in Kumasi were fighting trotro drivers and mates, most Accra commentators were saying Kumasi is a village that’s why they can do that and if they were brave they should come to Accra. If these mates are listening to me they should please charge GH¢50."

@whyme90 wrote:

"Ghanaians we prioritise nonsense, that is why these trotro drivers have the nerves to charge three times of the actual money."

@fit_analytics91 stated:

"We need Ayalolo buses & mini buses to run 24/7 because what’s this stupidity"

@lmdzarto commented:

"What are we using those Ayalolo or whatever it's called buses for?"

@angelkwame wrote:

"That’s exactly what Uber and Bolt did to me when my car broke down. The fare was GH¢49 when I checked, then suddenly jumped to GH¢90. I refreshed the app several times, but it didn’t change. I honestly felt robbed."

A frustrated Trotro Driver have accused an AMA Officer of Extorting money from him. Credit image: Shutterstock, Starrfm

