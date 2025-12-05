Ghanaian screen queen Jackie Appiah turned 42 on December 5, 2025, marking the day with her signature blend of elegance and generosity

A video showed her fighting off a group of young men as they attempted to forcefully take her gift from a little girl

The actress also renovated the ICT lab of the University of Ghana’s School of Communications as an act of gratitude to her alma mater

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah earned plaudits online after stopping some young men from forcefully grabbing her gift intended for a little girl.

The renowned actress celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, December 5, 2025.

To mark the day, she embarked on her annual philanthropy drive by renovating the University of Ghana School of Communications' ICT laboratory.

The actress said she decided to renovate the facility belonging to her alma mater as an act of gratitude for the education she received there.

"Thank you. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank God Almighty for adding another year to my life. As some of you know, on the occasion of my birthday each year, I try to show appreciation to society by donating to a group in need," she said.

The actress was accompanied by her manager, Samira Yakubu, and other prominent personalities, including the producer of the Aben Show on Angel TV Ghana, Doreen Heymann.

Jackie Appiah marks birthday with street drive

The actress continued her philanthropy drive by hitting the streets of Accra to donate to the less privileged.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Jackie Appiah donated food, wax prints, and other items to a group of people at Madina, a suburb of Accra.

The group, which consisted primarily of market women, where seen in a happy mood as they collected the items being presented to them.

An attention-grabbing moment happened during the donation as the actress attempted to give out a gift-wrapped item to a little girl on the streets.

A group of men who surrounded her attempted to take the item away from the little girl, but the actress stood firm and stopped them from poaching the item.

“No, give it to the small girl. Momfa mma small girl nu,” she defiantly stated, speaking a mixture of both English and Twi.

