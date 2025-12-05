Renowned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, December 5, 2025

In several videos, the popular actress carried out a philanthropic activity at the University of Ghana premises

Jackie Appiah's renovation project at the university on her 42nd birthday triggered reactions from Ghanaians

Renowned Canadian-born Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah renovated the University of Ghana School of Communications' ICT laboratory in Accra as part of her 42nd birthday celebration on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Jackie Appiah commissions a newly renovated ICT laboratory for the University of Ghana School of Communications department on her 42nd birthday. Photo source: @tinanewsgh, @jackieappiah

The veteran actress and her manager, Samira Yakubu, visited the prestigious tertiary institution's main campus in Legon for a commissioning ceremony to officially hand over the newly renovated ICT laboratory to the university authorities.

Many important personalities, including the producer of the Aben Show on Angel TV Ghana, Doreen Heymann, were present at the grand event to support Jackie Appiah after her latest philanthropic gesture towards the school.

In a series of videos from the event, the actress made a grand arrival at the school's premises with her manager inside a luxurious registered black Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series SUV.

In a speech she delivered at the ceremony, Jackie Appiah, an alumna of the University of Ghana, expressed her gratitude to God for adding a new year to her age.

The veteran actress also spoke about her annual tradition of carrying out philanthropic activities as part of her birthday celebrations.

She said:

"Thank you. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank God Almighty for adding another year to my life. As some of you know, on the occasion of my birthday each year, I try to show appreciation to society by donating to a group in need."

Jackie Appiah later cut the ribbon, launching the newly renovated ICT laboratory and marking its symbolic opening for use by University of Ghana students and faculty.

The administration of the University of Ghana School of Communications presented the actress with a birthday gift and sang for her.

Following the commissioning ceremony, she explained the reason behind her decision to renovate the ICT laboratory. She also recounted the promise she made to embark on the renovation project after graduating from the school.

She said:

"This is my alma mater. I had hoped to undertake this project while I was still a student, but at the time, I was told it wasn’t possible and the necessary arrangements were not in place."

"Two or three years after graduating, I remembered the promise I made, so I returned to make it happen."

The upgraded ICT laboratory facility featured brand-new computers, high-speed internet, ergonomic seating, enhanced lighting, and an improved learning environment to support academic work and digital skill development at the University of Ghana

The Instagram videos of Jackie Appiah commissioning the newly renovated University of Ghana School of Communications' ICT laboratory on her birthday are below:

Jackie gifts neighbours items on 41st birthday

Jackie Appiah's renovation of the ICT laboratory comes a year after she gifted her neighbours several items on her 41st birthday on December 5, 2024.

The actress gifted food items to her community members, including cooking oil and numerous products from Gino, for whom she is a brand ambassador.

Jackie Appiah also gifted them souvenirs, such as branded T-shirts and caps, expensive clothes, and washing detergents from Kleesoft at a big birthday party she held at her plush mansion in East Legon, Accra.

Jackie Appiah gifts food items and souvenirs to community members at her 41st birthday party. Photo source: @ameyawtv and @jackieappiah

The veteran actress also organised a free health screening for older adults with various eye diseases at the birthday event.

Below is the Instagram video of Jackie Appiah handing out food items and souvenirs on her 41st birthday:

Reactions to Jackie Appiah renovating ICT laboratory

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Fellows commented:

"God bless you lady J."

Abena Safowaa 01 said:

"Happy birthday to her."

Ohemaa Nana Ama Beetee wrote:

"Jackie always does special things for society 🙏🙏🙏. May God bless her 🙏."

