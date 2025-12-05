A renowned British sports journalist has predicted an England vs Ghana showdown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, a bold forecast that has sparked lively debate online

Ghana’s relatively youthful squad, featuring standout talents like Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus, could emerge as one of the tournament’s surprise contenders

Both England and the Black Stars will discover their group-stage opponents when the official World Cup Draw takes place on December 5, 2025

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has sparked lively debate ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw, offering a bold prediction about which nations could reach the final.

Speaking with 3Sports from Washington D.C., where he is covering the buildup to the ceremony, he shared his thoughts on the teams he believes stand the best chance of going all the way.

Journalist predicts England vs Ghana final, fans react

Solhekol pointed to Argentina and Spain as the strongest favourites. He believes both sides look settled, experienced and ready to push for another deep run.

He also added a twist to the discussion by highlighting Norway as a possible disruptor. With Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard leading their charge, he insisted the Scandinavian side might shock many observers.

His analysis became even more animated when he turned attention to England. As expected, he spoke with patriotic confidence, declaring that “it is time” for the Three Lions to end a long wait for global glory dating back to 1966.

Solhekol doubled down on the quality available to Thomas Tuchel, noting that the depth of the squad gives them enough tools to avoid what he called their usual “glorious failures”.

Despite his optimism, Solhekol warned that the climate in the United States could test several teams. He mentioned that the humid summer conditions may affect European sides in particular.

According to him, that challenge could create an opportunity for African teams to shine. He even floated the idea of a potential England versus Ghana clash, imagining a thrilling duel between Harry Kane and Antoine Semenyo.

His remarks quickly grabbed the attention of Ghanaian supporters online. YEN.com.gh collected a few reactions from X.

@Suiiii_i07 was confident:

"Our own master we go lash them basaa."

@konkos001 replied with humour:

"Stop dreaming......what did you eat last night."

@aJimaany commented:

"Anything to tickle us."

@NiiKweiQuincy responded with a single word:

"3nfa."

Africa's performance at the World Cup

African teams have always faced steep odds at the global event. Only Cameroon, Senegal, Ghana and Morocco have progressed beyond the Round of 16.

According to CNN, Morocco remains the only African nation to reach the semi-finals. These facts highlight the scale of what the continent aims to achieve in 2026.

The official draw takes place on Friday, December 5, 2025, in Washington D C, according to FIFA.

Nine African countries have already secured their spots, with DR Congo pushing to become the final entrant through the intercontinental playoff.

All eyes now turn to the ceremony as the 48 teams, including the Black Stars, discover their tournament routes.

