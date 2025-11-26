A man who claimed to be Cameroonian has criticised one of Ghana’s presidential cars

He argued that the car is not fit to be used as a presidential vehicle, and that Ghanaians can do better

He compared Ghana’s car to the Cameroonian president’s, stating that his home country would never use such a car in the presidency

A Cameroonian has started a debatable discussion about his country’s and Ghana’s presidential cars.

He stressed that Ghana’s presidential car is not fit for purpose.

In a video shared by WithAlvin on X, the man argued that even Cameroon’s presidential car is better.

According to him, a Benz is too cheap to be used as a presidential car.

“Almighty Cameroon cannot use this car. See Ghana’s presidential car Benz. The president of the country is using a Benz, the same car Yahoo boys use, the same car celebrities use," he said.

"A car that is not even bulletproof. Which African country will use this car?" he added.

Reactions to Cameroonian Criticising Ghana’s Presidential Car

YEN.com.gh gathered several reactions to the video:

@kofigator2 wrote:

“This guy is a Nigerian lol.”

@withAlvin__ wrote:

“Nigerians are now hiding under Cameroonian identity to say things huh? 😂”

@yate_abr3 added:

“Let him buy some errr… he go tear ACL 😂.”

@mabigbrooks wrote:

“No yawa. Golf cart sef be better pass Tinubu’s 🤣.”

@Imoro1Lukman shared:

“A citizen being led by Paul Biya talking. SMH.”

@ADeric80382 wrote:

“Why should our president drive in a bulletproof car—are we in a jungle? 😂😂😂😂”

@akwasi_worae wrote:

“The fact that he thinks the car is a Mercedes clearly tells me he has no idea what’s going on.”

President Mahama meets Ghana’s tallest man

Former President John Dramani Mahama met Ghana’s tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, popularly known as “Awuche,” in Tamale.

Both men attended the 65th anniversary climax of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

A viral photo on social media showed Sulemana Abdul Samed bending slightly while President Mahama raised his head so they could talk.

The two wore smiles, possibly out of admiration for each other.

GHANASCO’s 65th anniversary saw several old students and dignitaries in attendance.

Aside from President Mahama, his wife, Lordina, the Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, and other top government officials were present.

In his speech, President Mahama narrated how he met Lordina Mahama when she was a Form Four student at GHANASCO and later married her.

Sulemana Abdul Samed stands at about 7 feet 4 inches tall.

President Mahama shares love story with Lordina

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Dramani Mahama shared how he met his wife, Lordina Mahama, with students and staff of Ghana Senior High School, Tamale (GHANASCO).

The President and First Lady were both guests at the school’s 65th anniversary, where they narrated their love story.

President Mahama recalled that when it was time for him to attend secondary school, he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his older siblings who had attended Tamale Secondary School (TAMASCO).

