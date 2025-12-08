Richard Nii Armah Quaye has gained widespread recognition for his philanthropic work, particularly initiatives aimed at serving the needy

A young man, after experiencing the generosity of a free food and drink program, took to social media to commend the project led by the businessman

His praise comes as Richard Nii Armah Quaye also showcases his passion for luxury cars, sharing posts of his new Ferrari and Lamborghini

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has earned commendations for one of his key philanthropic projects.

A Ghanaian who visited RNAQ Food Bank commends Richard Nii Armah Quaye for serving quality food.

In a short video posted on X, a beneficiary expressed his excitement after visiting a food bank initiative spearheaded by RNAQ.

The young man could hardly believe his eyes as he walked into the food bank and was served free jollof rice and chicken.

In the video, he exclaimed, “Ghana has turned to abroad. Free food. RNAQ has done well,” while also praising the convenient location of the food bank, which he said effectively serves those in need.

The clip follows days of the man testing the food bank to confirm its authenticity. In another video, he was seen being served beans and plantain, further demonstrating the initiative’s consistency and reach.

Food Bank initiative expands across Ghana

The food bank is part of a larger initiative led by Richard Nii Armah Quaye, designed to help eradicate hunger across Ghana.

The project initially launched in five locations, mostly concentrated in Greater Accra, providing free meals to those struggling with food insecurity.

In November 2025, the initiative expanded with the opening of four new food banks in the Ashanti Region.

RNAQ emphasised his commitment to gradually extending the project across all regions of Ghana, ensuring that anyone seeking assistance can access the program.

This effort aligns with Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s long-term vision of community support and social responsibility, blending his philanthropic endeavours with a message of hope and care for the less privileged.

His work has inspired many young Ghanaians to engage in acts of service and reinforce the value of giving back to society.

Richard Nii-Armah flaunts Ferrari and Lamborghini

The businessman, during the last weekend, embraced the Christmas season after unveiling what he calls his newest “toys.”

Bills Micro Credit Founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye shows off his new car acquisitions after adding a Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue to his fleet.

The celebrated entrepreneur has set social media buzzing once again following an X post he shared on Sunday, December 7, 2025, which attracted widespread reactions across the country.

In his post, RNAQ delivered a motivational message urging the youth to stay focused on their long-term goals.

“There is time for everything, just keep your eyes on the prize. Happy weekend to you all,” he wrote.

Behind him in the picture he posted sat two luxury vehicles, a red Ferrari Purosangue and an orange Lamborghini.

Although the exact prices of the cars were not stated publicly, YEN.com.gh conducted checks with manufacturer data from 2023.

At the time, the Ferrari Purosangue cost over $299,000, while the Lamborghini was estimated at $329,990, offering a glimpse into the value of his new acquisitions.

Within just two days, another video surfaced online showing his team clearing not only the Ferrari but also the Lamborghini and several other high-end vehicles at the Tema Port.

Richard Nii-Armah shares his struggles in life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye delivered an inspiring message at the 2025 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.

He spoke about his rise to success.

He also used the platform to express appreciation for his mother.

