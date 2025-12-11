The University of Ghana has rolled out a new initiative designed to ease the burden of paperwork and admission-related struggles for newly admited student

The Active Operating Help Desk has been introduced to curb the growing issue of individuals charging desperate admitted applicants for assistance

Early reactions show strong approval, as many believe the initiative will make the admission process more convenient, clearer, and far more transparent

The University of Ghana, in a major step toward supporting admitted students, has set up a dedicated team to assist those facing admission challenges.

The University of Ghana creates an active operating help desk to help new students with the admission process. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video posted by @KingShacky on Thursday, December 11, 2025, the content creator, known for sharing helpful guidance on university admissions, explained that the team is fully equipped to assist admitted applicants.

They are ready to address any concerns or questions regarding the admission process.

According to the video, the Help Desk is stationed at the University of Ghana Sports Complex, where staff members focus solely on assisting individuals with no fee.

“Anyone facing admission-related difficulties, there is good news,” he announced.

“The University of Ghana has opened an active operating help desk at the Sports Complex.”

He further explained that the desk operates from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, and is also available on weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This extended schedule is meant to create more access for applicants who may not be able to visit during regular working hours.

“Please do not pay money to anyone for admission guidance or any form of assistance. Just walk straight in and ask for help from the official Help Desk,” he cautioned.

Reactions to UG’s admission help desk

Since the announcement surfaced online, the development has attracted massive attention. Many users have expressed relief, while others shared personal experiences and concerns.

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few of the notable reactions:

𝒥oshua.a✰✨ commented:

“Someone texted me to pay 20k for admission into Medicine. I just showed him my results and Legon picking me for Medicine—he blocked me.”

Adoma 🖤 asked:

“Can’t you send them an email for those of us who live far away?”

Junior vlog hub✅ wrote:

“Slowww… what about those of us who are not in Accra?”

kayy 😝 wondered:

“What happens to those with withheld results?”

Source: YEN.com.gh