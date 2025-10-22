Nigerian content creator Peller has wowed many after he sponsored homeless kids on a shopping spree

The popular TikToker was short of words when a young boy took expensive items in less than a minute

Some social media users have described the young boy as a smart kid who would become a great person when given the right opportunity

Nigerian content creator Habeeb Hamza, popularly known as Peller, has shown love to some homeless children in Ghana.

The friend of Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale, took the kids on a shopping spree during his visit to Ghana.

Nigerian TikToker Peller screams as a homeless Ghanaian kid picks expensive kitchen appliances when he takes street children on a shopping spree. Photo credit: @realpeller.

Peller takes homeless kids on shopping spree

In a trending video, Nigerian online streamer Peller took about five homeless boys to a supermarket in Ghana, allowing them to choose anything they wanted within thirty seconds.

One of the boys captured attention on Instagram after heading straight to the kitchen appliances section to grab toasters, blenders, frying pans, and other expensive gadgets.

Another boy was seen with a shopping basket full of fruit juice, which made Peller feel pity for him.

Ghanaians react as homeless kid grabs gadgets

Some Ghanaians have praised the young boy who decided to pick expensive kitchen appliances when he got the rare opportunity to choose anything he wanted within a short period of time.

Some Instagram users claimed that he would sell the items and invest the money into a business, while others suggested that he might give them to his mother, who probably doesn't have the money to buy them.

Regardly, some also praised the boy's mother for training him to make good use of any opportunity despite their poor background. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

bigenny___itan stated:

"Na wetin him mama Dey lack for house he pick👏😂😂."

khay_success stated:

"You will love it 😁😁😁."

chizaram_sofia stated:

"Big respect to her mom👏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

fastylite__ stated:

"One Dey sell provisions, the other one Dey sell electronics."

clare_lylyann stated:

"If he's homeless, where will he use those electronics?."

the.jessicaa._k stated:

"😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♀️whichever age we fall into, we would always be smart."

elormkomlafiadu stated:

"The guy who went for the kitchen essentials is a correct businessman. I'm start business straight with those things if I were him 😂."

olayemi_314 stated:

"These ones are not homeless lol 😂."

Peller and Jarvis pose for a photoshoot before he arrived in Ghana. Photo credit: @realpeller.

