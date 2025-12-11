Meet Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend and their full relationship timeline
Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, is a renowned social media personality, YouTuber, and reality TV star from the United States. The lovebirds first met in February 2023 at a birthday party. Five months later, they made their relationship public after going red-carpet official during the ESPY Awards.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Alix Earle's profile summary
- Get to know Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix
- Inside Alix Earle's career highlights
- Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’ relationship timeline
- February 2023: Alix and Braxton meet at a party
- May 2023: Braxton attends Ashley's graduation ceremony
- July 2023: The couple walks the red carpet
- September 2023: Ashley cheers Braxton during an NFL game for the first time
- January 2024: Ashley celebrates Braxton during another NFL game
- June 2024: The lovebirds turn heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
- October 2024: Alix wishes Braxton a quick recovery on Instagram Story
- November 2024: Earle marks her first anniversary together with Berrios on Instagram
- April 2025: Alix and Berrios attend the Revolve Festival
- December 2025: Earle and Braxton spark breakup allegations
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Alix Earle has appeared in several reality TV series, including GMA3 and Dancing with the Stars.
- Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios first met in February 2023 during a Gatsby-themed birthday party in Miami, Florida.
- They have sparked breakup speculations since December 2025. However, neither of them has addressed their split allegations.
Alix Earle's profile summary
Full name
Alix Ashley Earle
Gender
Female
Date of birth
16 December 2000
Age
25 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States
Current residence
Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'6"
Height in centimetres
168
Weight in pounds
119
Weight in kilograms
54
Body measurements in inches
34-24-34
Body measurements in centimetres
86-61-86
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Father
“TJ” Earle
Mother
Alisa Maniaci
Siblings
Four
Relationship status
Dating
Boyfriend
Braxton Berrios
Education
Red Bank Catholic High School, University of Miami
Profession
Social media influencer, YouTuber, reality TV star, actress
Net worth
$20 million
TikTok
YouTube
Get to know Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix
Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix, was born on 16 December 2000 in Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States, to Thomas “TJ” Earle and Alisa Maniaci. Her father, Thomas, is a construction executive, while her mother, Alisa, is a content creator. Ashley's parents divorced in 2013.
Alix grew up alongside her younger sister, Ashtin Earle, and three younger half-siblings, Izabel, Penelope and Thomas James Earle II, from her father's second marriage. Ashtin is a social media influencer.
Braxton Berrios' GF went to Red Bank Catholic High School. She later earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Miami in 2023.
Inside Alix Earle's career highlights
Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix, is a social media personality. Alix has gained fame through her TikTok page, where she has over 8 million followers as of December 2025. On the platform, Earle mainly uploads makeup tutorials and discussions about her daily plans and relationships.
The TikTok star also shares her content on Instagram. She has garnered over 5 million followers on the platform as of this writing. Additionally, Ashley has a YouTube channel, which she created on 2 July 2022. Her channel features podcast episodes and vlogs related to her personal routines, family, travels, and friends.
Besides being a YouTuber, Alix is a reality TV personality. She has played a role in several reality TV shows such as GMA3, Entertainment Tonight, and Dancing with the Stars.
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’ relationship timeline
Earle and Braxton first met in 2023 and later began dating. Below is their relationship timeline.
February 2023: Alix and Braxton meet at a party
Alix and Braxton first met at a Gatsby-themed birthday party in Miami, Florida, in February 2023. During her interview on LIVE with Kelly and Mark show in September 2025, Alix talked about her first run-in with the NFL star. She said,
We met at a party. It was a friend's birthday party, and uh, you know, I had a few glasses of champagne, and I heard he wanted to meet me, and I just stormed right up to him and was like, You want to meet me?
May 2023: Braxton attends Ashley's graduation ceremony
In May 2023, Braxton attended the content creator's graduation ceremony at the University of Miami alongside her friends and family members.
July 2023: The couple walks the red carpet
Earle and the NFL's wide receiver made their relationship official on 12 July 2023, after they made their red carpet debut during the ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California. Berrios donned a lavender suit, while she sported a faux leather gown.
September 2023: Ashley cheers Braxton during an NFL game for the first time
The YouTuber attended the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos to cheer Braxton for the first time in September 2023. She wore his jersey.
January 2024: Ashley celebrates Braxton during another NFL game
Earle was spotted supporting the NFL's wide receiver (Braxton) during the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs' game on 15 January 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was dressed in the Dolphins’ team colours for the game.
June 2024: The lovebirds turn heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
On 1 June 2024, the American influencer and Braxton were seen enjoying each other's company during the Miami Swim Week at W South Beach's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show, in Miami Beach.
October 2024: Alix wishes Braxton a quick recovery on Instagram Story
The content creator wished Braxton a quick recovery via an Instagram Story after the latter tore his ACL during an NFL game in October 2024. She wrote,
Day in and day out, you inspire me, and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time. Proud to be by your side and cheer you on. I love you.
November 2024: Earle marks her first anniversary together with Berrios on Instagram
Earle honoured her first year together with Berrios by sharing a series of their video clips via an Instagram post on 12 November 2024. She captioned the videos,
To the person who taught me to love wholeheartedly. Happy 1 year. You have become so much more than my best friend and partner.
She continued,
I didn’t know I was capable of this type of love, & I feel like I have truly found my other half! I love you.
April 2025: Alix and Berrios attend the Revolve Festival
The NFL player and Alix were seen together at the Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event in Thermal, California, on 12 April 2025.
December 2025: Earle and Braxton spark breakup allegations
Earle and Braxton have fueled breakup speculations since December 2025 after some sources reported that the pair's relationship had ended. Neither Earle nor Braxton has addressed the breakup rumours between them.
FAQs
- Who is Alix Earle? Alix is an American social media influencer, YouTuber, and reality TV star.
- How old is Alix Earle? Alix is 25 years old as of 2025. She was born on 16 December 2000.
- Who are Alix Earle's siblings? The social media star has four siblings: Ashtin Earle, Izabel, Penelope, and Thomas James Earle II.
- Are Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios together? Earle and Berrios have been dating since July 2023. However, they have been the subject of unverified breakup rumours since December 2025
- Who is Braxton Berrios' ex-girlfriend? Braxton's former girlfriend is Sophia Culpo, an American model and social media star.
- Who is Braxton Berrios' wife? He does not have a wife.
- Who is Sophia Culpo's ex? One of her exes is Braxton Berrios.
Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, is an American reality TV star and social media influencer known for sharing makeup tutorials and discussions about her daily life and relationships. Braxton and Alix’s romance began in 2023. However, since December 2025, the lovebirds have sparked breakup speculation. They have not confirmed their split.
Yen.com.gh published a similar article exploring the life of Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend. Jimmy is dating Brianne Kimmel, a Ukrainian-American venture capitalist, market strategist, angel investor, and social media personality. The lovebirds have been dating since 2021.
Jimmy O. Yang’s girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel, founded venture capital company Worklife Ventures in September 2019. She has also been an angel investor in Webflow, a website-building software company, since late 2019.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com