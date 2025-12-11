Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, is a renowned social media personality, YouTuber, and reality TV star from the United States. The lovebirds first met in February 2023 at a birthday party. Five months later, they made their relationship public after going red-carpet official during the ESPY Awards.

Braxton Berriosand Alix Earle attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall Red Carpet Arrivals in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Alix Earle has appeared in several reality TV series, including GMA3 and Dancing with the Stars.

and Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios first met in February 2023 during a Gatsby-themed birthday party in Miami, Florida.

during a Gatsby-themed birthday party in Miami, Florida. They have sparked breakup speculations since December 2025. However, neither of them has addressed their split allegations.

Alix Earle's profile summary

Full name Alix Ashley Earle Gender Female Date of birth 16 December 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States Current residence Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father “TJ” Earle Mother Alisa Maniaci Siblings Four Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Braxton Berrios Education Red Bank Catholic High School, University of Miami Profession Social media influencer, YouTuber, reality TV star, actress Net worth $20 million TikTok @alixearle Instagram @alix_earle YouTube Alix Earle

Get to know Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix, was born on 16 December 2000 in Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States, to Thomas “TJ” Earle and Alisa Maniaci. Her father, Thomas, is a construction executive, while her mother, Alisa, is a content creator. Ashley's parents divorced in 2013.

Alix grew up alongside her younger sister, Ashtin Earle, and three younger half-siblings, Izabel, Penelope and Thomas James Earle II, from her father's second marriage. Ashtin is a social media influencer.

Braxton Berrios' GF went to Red Bank Catholic High School. She later earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Miami in 2023.

Five facts about Alix Earle. Photo: Photo: Udo Salters/Getty Images (modified by author)

Inside Alix Earle's career highlights

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix, is a social media personality. Alix has gained fame through her TikTok page, where she has over 8 million followers as of December 2025. On the platform, Earle mainly uploads makeup tutorials and discussions about her daily plans and relationships.

The TikTok star also shares her content on Instagram. She has garnered over 5 million followers on the platform as of this writing. Additionally, Ashley has a YouTube channel, which she created on 2 July 2022. Her channel features podcast episodes and vlogs related to her personal routines, family, travels, and friends.

Besides being a YouTuber, Alix is a reality TV personality. She has played a role in several reality TV shows such as GMA3, Entertainment Tonight, and Dancing with the Stars.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’ relationship timeline

Earle and Braxton first met in 2023 and later began dating. Below is their relationship timeline.

February 2023: Alix and Braxton meet at a party

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios attend the GQ Bowl at Hotel Peter and Paul in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Alix and Braxton first met at a Gatsby-themed birthday party in Miami, Florida, in February 2023. During her interview on LIVE with Kelly and Mark show in September 2025, Alix talked about her first run-in with the NFL star. She said,

We met at a party. It was a friend's birthday party, and uh, you know, I had a few glasses of champagne, and I heard he wanted to meet me, and I just stormed right up to him and was like, You want to meet me?

May 2023: Braxton attends Ashley's graduation ceremony

In May 2023, Braxton attended the content creator's graduation ceremony at the University of Miami alongside her friends and family members.

July 2023: The couple walks the red carpet

Earle and the NFL's wide receiver made their relationship official on 12 July 2023, after they made their red carpet debut during the ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California. Berrios donned a lavender suit, while she sported a faux leather gown.

September 2023: Ashley cheers Braxton during an NFL game for the first time

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle at the Fendi Design District Boutique opening in Miami, Florida. Photo: Lexie Moreland

The YouTuber attended the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos to cheer Braxton for the first time in September 2023. She wore his jersey.

January 2024: Ashley celebrates Braxton during another NFL game

Earle was spotted supporting the NFL's wide receiver (Braxton) during the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs' game on 15 January 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was dressed in the Dolphins’ team colours for the game.

June 2024: The lovebirds turn heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show

On 1 June 2024, the American influencer and Braxton were seen enjoying each other's company during the Miami Swim Week at W South Beach's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show, in Miami Beach.

October 2024: Alix wishes Braxton a quick recovery on Instagram Story

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are seen entering Carbone in Greenwich Village in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

The content creator wished Braxton a quick recovery via an Instagram Story after the latter tore his ACL during an NFL game in October 2024. She wrote,

Day in and day out, you inspire me, and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time. Proud to be by your side and cheer you on. I love you.

November 2024: Earle marks her first anniversary together with Berrios on Instagram

Earle honoured her first year together with Berrios by sharing a series of their video clips via an Instagram post on 12 November 2024. She captioned the videos,

To the person who taught me to love wholeheartedly. Happy 1 year. You have become so much more than my best friend and partner.

She continued,

I didn’t know I was capable of this type of love, & I feel like I have truly found my other half! I love you.

April 2025: Alix and Berrios attend the Revolve Festival

The NFL player and Alix were seen together at the Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event in Thermal, California, on 12 April 2025.

December 2025: Earle and Braxton spark breakup allegations

Earle and Braxton have fueled breakup speculations since December 2025 after some sources reported that the pair's relationship had ended. Neither Earle nor Braxton has addressed the breakup rumours between them.

FAQs

Who is Alix Earle? Alix is an American social media influencer, YouTuber, and reality TV star. How old is Alix Earle? Alix is 25 years old as of 2025. She was born on 16 December 2000. Who are Alix Earle's siblings? The social media star has four siblings: Ashtin Earle, Izabel, Penelope, and Thomas James Earle II. Are Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios together? Earle and Berrios have been dating since July 2023. However, they have been the subject of unverified breakup rumours since December 2025 Who is Braxton Berrios' ex-girlfriend? Braxton's former girlfriend is Sophia Culpo, an American model and social media star. Who is Braxton Berrios' wife? He does not have a wife. Who is Sophia Culpo's ex? One of her exes is Braxton Berrios.

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, is an American reality TV star and social media influencer known for sharing makeup tutorials and discussions about her daily life and relationships. Braxton and Alix’s romance began in 2023. However, since December 2025, the lovebirds have sparked breakup speculation. They have not confirmed their split.

