Passengers commuting from Accra to Kasoa refused to board the commercial vehicles popularly known as trotros

The passengers walked past the trotros to board STC buses deployed by the government to address peak-hour traffic congestion

Social media users applauded the government for the initiative and shared other recommendations to help address he issue

Commercial bus drivers in some parts of Accra are not cashing out this Christmas season because potential passengers have ignored them.

Trotro drivers who ply the Accra–Kasoa route, in particular, were seen with empty vehicles as passengers walked past them to board free public buses provided by the government.

In a video, a woman narrated that the trotros were at one point charging GH¢30 from Accra to Kasoa, even though the approved fare was GH¢9. However, passengers had no choice but to board and pay the unauthorised fare of GH¢30 due to the lack of alternatives.

The government deployed buses across four major routes in Accra to reduce peak-hour traffic congestion, with the Accra–Kasoa route being one of them. Since the deployment of these buses, many passengers have ignored the trotros.

The woman added that people were walking past the trotros to designated points where the government buses were stationed.

Reactions to Kasoa passengers ignoring trotros

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@kwakuyeboah22 said:

"Competition kills greed. The government has brought the dollar down to relieve citizens, but greed won't let people reduce prices. The government should take a cue from this and step up with a proper public transport system. When people are happy, they vote for you."

@c_apeku wrote:

"Government 1 : 0 Troski."

@Adzoa_Sesi said:

"This! Imagine if the government also had real affordable housing? Landlords will also adjust accordingly."

@aanu004_ wrote:

"This one de3 very satisfying paa😂 Trotro people are crying saying even after they drop from 15 cedis to 10 cedis, passengers still don’t come. Charley, who will pay 10 cedis when the government bus carries people free to Kasoa? They should learn a small. All these years dem dey chop us left and right with high fares, now competition come, dem wan cry foul. Good move by the government, at least for this Christmas season, traffic will reduce small. Passengers, we dey enjoy."

@GHDeservesBest said:

"That is a good strategy by the government. The same approach should be applied to market women, traders, and food vendors who are unwilling to reduce prices, even when the cedi has appreciated significantly against the dollar and the economy is showing strong signs of recovery. If the government purchases farm produce directly and sells it in the markets to the public, it will help curb the artificial inflation of prices on goods and services. In turn, this will support economic growth and development, stabilise the cost of living, and ultimately help low-income households live better and happier lives. A listening government👍🏽."

@PrincTrump99 wrote:

"The government should stop the free buses so the drivers can take care of their families. If they increase it again, then the buses come again and won't leave till thy kingdom comes."

Passengers protest against unapproved fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video online showed a tense moment inside a commercial vehicle, where several passengers confronted a trotro mate.

The passengers accused him of charging unapproved fares, describing the amount as unacceptable.

The clip has generated mixed reactions nationwide, with many expressing frustration over rising nighttime transport fares.

