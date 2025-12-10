The Transport Ministry has deployed eight buses across four major Accra routes to reduce peak-hour traffic congestion

The plan to be effected in collaboration with Intercity STC, will see the buses operate from December 10, 2025, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. daily

Transport Minister, Joseph Nikpe, said the initiative will address commuter struggles and warned unregistered drivers charging illegal fares

The Transport Ministry has announced the deployment of eight buses on four major routes in Accra to ease congestion during peak hours.

According to the ministry, the buses will operate along the Accra–Madina–Adenta corridor, Accra–Achimota–Amasaman route, Accra–Mallam–Kasoa stretch, and the Accra–Tema Beach Road from Wednesday, December 10, 2025, between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. daily.

Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Transport Minister, deploys buses on four major routes in Accra to ease congestion during peak hours.

The initiative is part of the government's measures aimed at improving safety, enhancing convenience for commuters, and easing transportation challenges in the capital.

While announcing the initiative, the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, disclosed that the ministry is undertaking this move in collaboration with the State Transport Company (STC).

“We are going to deploy some buses commencing from today, 10th December, and we will ensure that those buses are available at the peak hours to support our commuters returning home from work safely. And the Ministry of Transport is doing this in collaboration with Intercity STC. Some of their long-route vehicles return at good times, and their schedules are for the next day," he explained.

This initiative is in response to growing complaints about the struggles Ghanaian commuters face daily when moving around the capital during peak hours.

Ministry to clamp down on unfair fare charges

Joseph Nikpe also disclosed plans by his ministry to clamp down on commercial drivers charging unapproved fares and those operating outside recognised transport unions.

“We are going to embark on a serious exercise to flush out any commercial driver that does not belong to a union," he further stated.

"It is because they do not want to be covered by the decisions and the directives of the various unions and governments. They have chosen to operate on their own. You either belong to a union, or you have no business on our roads,” he added.

Netizens welcome move to ease congestion

Ghanaians on social media have welcomed the Transport Ministry's move to deploy buses to major roads in Accra to ease congestion.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Tracey Kanaku said:

"Great move, Teshie Nungua route really needs some."

@Felix Ayuba Ahiavi also said:

"Long overdue, these trotro drivers are flexing us too much."

@Matthew Adjiku commented:

"Those tripling fares during rush hours would now be thinking of voting the government out, out of selfishness. E be we naa the they make things difficult for ourselves."

Trotro passengers lament after mate charged them unapproved fares.

Passengers protest against unapproved fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video trending online captured a tense moment inside a commercial vehicle, where several passengers confronted a trotro mate.

The passengers accused him of charging unapproved fares, describing the amount as unfair and unacceptable.

The clip has generated mixed reactions nationwide, with many expressing frustration over rising nighttime transport fares.

