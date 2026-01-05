An American woman visiting Ghana debunked claims that Ghanaian men are stingy and reluctant to spend on women

She explained that during her stay, Ghanaian men were generous, covering most of her expenses voluntarily

Her account showed she barely spent any of her own money, enjoying her stay without financial worries

A diaspora woman who spent her Christmas break in Ghana has shared her thoughts on Ghanaian men.

A diaspora woman shares her repeated generous encounters with Ghanaian men, debunks the "stingy" tag often associated with them.

In a video posted on X by SikaOfficial, she challenged the stereotype that men in Ghana are “stingy” and unwilling to spend on women.

According to her, her experience was quite the opposite. Most of her expenses were voluntarily covered by Ghanaian men she met, leaving her with minimal personal spending.

She emphasised, “Men in this country are generous,” insisting the stereotype is false and outdated.

Reactions to woman defending Ghanaian men

Ghanaians took to social media to respond to the woman’s defence of men in the country.

@Miles5598K commented:

"Because you are from abroad, that’s why."

@Undeniably_nyc wrote:

"It’s crazy because when they say Ghanaian men are stingy, they aren’t even talking about these things. They want young men to do things their fathers couldn’t do for their mothers."

@Vampsz26 added:

"The ones saying Ghanaian men are stingy are probably fat and ugly. No offense though. I’ve seen plenty of privilege in Ghana."

@agkpope joked:

"As we dey find visa, we go invest."

US-based woman claims Ghanaian guys are stingy

This fierce challenge comes after a woman sparked mixed reactions online after she called Ghanaian men stingy and shared her story on social media.

In a video shared on social media, a US-based woman shared her personal experience to support her claim that 'Ghanaian men are so stingy'.

Watch the X video below.

US-based lady claims Ghanaian men are stingy

The yet-to-be-identified lady recounted an experience with a Ghanaian man who, after learning she was hungry, failed to meet her expectations. She disclosed that because she had no food at home, the man had initially offered to buy her a meal.

When she requested to get food from a popular American multinational fast-food chain, Popeyes, he allegedly refused. According to her, the Ghanaian man said he was not going to 'waste his money' on the takeaway for her.

A US-based woman narrates how a 'stingy' Ghanaian man refused to get her food from Popeyes.

She said:

"Let me pause you right there. Don't ask me if I'm hungry if you're not going to feed me. Like, ah!"

"Now, if you know, me and Popeyes is like five and six. Me and Popeyes are like this [gestures with her fingers to indicated closeness]. I've loved Popeyes since kitty age, you know?"

She expressed her disbelief at his response and concluded by confirming that he never bought her the food, reinforcing her initial assertion that Ghanaian men are stingy.

