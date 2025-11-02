Wode Maya shared his experience travelling with a diplomatic passport after previously being denied visa regularly

He disclosed that the new document allowed him visa-free access to countries like China and UAE

The YouTuber said he opted for the passport to better advocate for a borderless Africa and connect with other travellers

Ghanaian YouTuber and African border advocate Wode Maya, in a trending video, shared his experience travelling with his newly acquired diplomatic passport.

During a conversation with fellow content creator King Kwesi, the YouTuber compared his new privilege with a recent experience where he was denied an Australian visa using his regular passport.

A diplomatic passport is a special international travel document issued by a government to high-level officials like diplomats, government ministers, and their families, or other individuals on official missions.

It serves as identification for state-sanctioned travel and grants the holder diplomatic privileges and immunities, protecting them from local laws and prosecution in the host country.

Wode Maya described the diplomatic passport as a 'powerful document' that affords him special treatment at airports, such as skipping long queues and receiving visa-free access to countries like China, UAE, among others.

A major advantage he highlighted was the immunity to issues he has faced in the past during his travels, such as arrest and deportation.

In his words:

"You're being treated differently and also, like, you get to go to so many places without a visa. You also don't get arrested in any country that you go to."

He explained that the decision to seek a diplomatic passport was part of his ongoing mission to advocate for a "borderless Africa" by sharing the same travel experiences and hurdles faced by most Africans.

He expressed feeling honoured by the privilege. Watch the full video below:

