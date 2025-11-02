Wode Maya Receives Diplomatic Passport, Shares Experience After Multiple Visa Denial
- Wode Maya shared his experience travelling with a diplomatic passport after previously being denied visa regularly
- He disclosed that the new document allowed him visa-free access to countries like China and UAE
- The YouTuber said he opted for the passport to better advocate for a borderless Africa and connect with other travellers
Ghanaian YouTuber and African border advocate Wode Maya, in a trending video, shared his experience travelling with his newly acquired diplomatic passport.
During a conversation with fellow content creator King Kwesi, the YouTuber compared his new privilege with a recent experience where he was denied an Australian visa using his regular passport.
Wode Maya shared his experience using the diplomatic passport travelling around the world.
A diplomatic passport is a special international travel document issued by a government to high-level officials like diplomats, government ministers, and their families, or other individuals on official missions.
It serves as identification for state-sanctioned travel and grants the holder diplomatic privileges and immunities, protecting them from local laws and prosecution in the host country.
Wode Maya shares experience with Diplomatic passport
Wode Maya described the diplomatic passport as a 'powerful document' that affords him special treatment at airports, such as skipping long queues and receiving visa-free access to countries like China, UAE, among others.
A major advantage he highlighted was the immunity to issues he has faced in the past during his travels, such as arrest and deportation.
In his words:
"You're being treated differently and also, like, you get to go to so many places without a visa. You also don't get arrested in any country that you go to."
He explained that the decision to seek a diplomatic passport was part of his ongoing mission to advocate for a "borderless Africa" by sharing the same travel experiences and hurdles faced by most Africans.
He expressed feeling honoured by the privilege. Watch the full video below:
Ghanaian man lists visa-free Asian countries
A Ghanaian man took to social media to list the names of countries in Asia and Oceania that allow holders of a Ghanaian passport to visit without a visa.
Some of these Asian countries allow no-visa entry due to strong diplomatic ties, economic benefits such as tourism and trade, and mutual security agreements.
The young man, identified as Dr Ben, while listing the Asian countries that welcome Ghanaians with no visa, also mentioned the maximum lengths of stay that are allocated.
Some of the countries he mentioned in the trending video were the Philippines and Singapore, which each offer a maximum of 30 days. He also added Micronesia, a country spread across the western Pacific Ocean, with the same 30-day maximum visit.
