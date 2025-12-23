Family and friends gathered on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, to bid farewell to and pay their last respects to Benedicta Yayra Kale

It was an atmosphere of sorrow and tears during the funeral of the 25-year-old who died in the El-Wak stampede

The sorrowful reaction of her relative as she filed past the casket has left many netizens on social media feeling sad

The funeral of Benedicta Yayra Kale, one of the six who died during the El-Wak stampede, has been held.

The sombre event held on Tuesday, December 23, saw family and sympathisers in black mourning attire at the funeral to pay their respects to the departed 25-year-old.

A deeply moving video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Gossip24 TV captured a sad moment when relatives could not contain their tears as they filed past the casket, containing the remains of Benedicta.

One of her relatives, who was enveloped in sorrow, wept and screamed in disbelief that her family member was no more.

It took the intervention of five people to calm her down and eventually move her away from the crowd.

The emotional 1-minute 19-second video, which has generated a lot of reactions, was captioned:

"Emotional scenes from the funeral of Benedicta Yayra Kale, a victim of the El-Wak stadium stampede."

Priscilla Nyamalor laid to rest

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Priscilla Nyamalor, one of the six who lost her life during the El-Wak stampede, had also been buried.

The funeral, which took place on December 6, 2025, was well attended by leading figures, including the chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress for Awutu Senya East, Stephen Ofosu Agyare.

Viral videos from the sorrowful event showed relatives and attendees dressed in black as they paid their last respects to the young woman.

