A market woman in Accra, during an interview, strongly rejected the very idea of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia contesting as a presidential candidate in the 2028 general elections

The woman’s comments followed Bawumia’s official confirmation, where he intimated he will be seeking to square it out with the NDC candidate, inspired by Mahama’s 2024 political comeback

Despite gaining strong support within the NPP, Bawumia’s bid faces growing public scrutiny as some Ghanaians express dissatisfaction with his past performance

A Ghanaian market woman has caused a stir on social media after strongly rejecting former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s declared ambition to contest the forthcoming presidency in 2028.

In a video circulating widely online, the outspoken woman did not mince words when asked about Bawumia's recent comments that President John Mahama would hand over power to him in the next general election.

According to her, the country has been experiencing significant progress since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) relinquished power. She stated that, because of this, she does not wish for the NPP to resume power come 2028.

She disclosed that Ghanaians do not need the likes of him, as the children in Ghana are receiving a good education and having food to eat in their various schools.

In her words.

“For where? Tell him to go and rest in the bush,” she said with visible frustration. “We don’t need him again in Ghana. Our kids now have food to eat in school. Our kids now have better education, so he should go and never return. Goodbye, Bawumia.”

Dr Bawumia drums up his presidential bid

This comes shortly after Dr. Bawumia officially declared his intention to contest the 2028 presidential election.

At a high-level meeting in late June 2025, featuring over 200 former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), the former second-in-command confirmed his intention to seek the NPP flagbearership to contest in the next presidential election.

Drawing inspiration from President John Mahama’s successful comeback in 2024, Bawumia stated that he believes the political tide will once again shift in favour of the NPP.

Reactions to woman dismissing Bawumia's presidential hopes

Her comments have sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Ghanaians either agreeing with her sentiments or criticising her choice of words.

@OheneFiifi3 commented:

"She will say this and end up voting for him in 2028."

@HannielM commented:

"The NPP has no idea about how vigilant Ghanaians are at the moment. some years ago, you could easily convince such women to vote for you without any reason, but today, almost 95% of Ghanaians understand the meaning of good governance.. I doubt if the NPP can return to power..."

@Nana_Baffoe1 wrote:

"Even as a vice president of a ruling party, you couldn’t win, and you think you can win as flagbearer of an opposition party that was given the whooping of their lives in the immediate past election…total joke."

@SamuelQalikyjoe commented:

"This goes to tell us that Ghanaians need a government or leadership that will make things better for us. Hmmmm, it's so funny."

Former MMDCEs deny endorsing Dr Bawumia

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that former MMDCEs who served under the NPP from 2017 to 2024 denied endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the party's flagbearership.

The group had stated that there was no collective decision made during their meeting at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

According to them, premature endorsements could harm party unity ahead of the 2026 NPP presidential primaries.

