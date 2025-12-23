A stampede occurred at Accra Central Market on December 22, amid Christmas shopping chaos

The incident happened amid heavy human traffic as shoppers rushed to buy food items for the festive season

The Ghana National Fire Service intervened to prevent the stampede from causing serious casualties

Traders at the Accra Central Business District have recounted a stampede that occurred on Monday, December 22.

The stampede was a result of Christmas shopping pressures, which led to overwhelming congestion at the market.

Congestion at the Accra central market leads to stampede. Credit: TONY KARUMBA/AFP

Adom News reported that the incident happened amid heavy human traffic as shoppers rushed to buy food items and other essentials ahead of the festive season.

The extreme congestion triggered panic within the market, resulting in several people collapsing, including a pregnant woman.

Others, including children, reportedly lost their mobile phones and money during the stampede.

According to the traders, the situation nearly turned tragic before personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service intervened by spraying water to calm the crowd and prevent further harm.

Accra Central Market is one of the capital’s busiest trading hubs, especially during Christmas, when thousands of shoppers converge daily to prepare for the festivities.

