An Islamic cleric has cautioned Muslims against partaking in activities that form part of the celebration or commemoration of Christmas.

Christmas is a Christian celebration that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. Many people decorate their homes and organise programmes to mark the day. Others attend church services and join their families for reunions and merrymaking.

Islamic cleric cautions Muslims against celebrating Christmas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, in recent times, some Muslims have joined in the celebrations by decorating Christmas trees and engaging in other activities associated with the yuletide season.

Liverpool player Mohamed Salah, for instance, is a Muslim who has, over the years, taken Christmas family photos and put up a Christmas tree. He often shares the images online to wish others a “Merry Christmas.”

But a Ghanaian Islamic cleric has said Muslims must have nothing to do with Christmas, stating the punishment that awaits any Muslim who celebrates it.

“This is totally wrong. Any Muslim who celebrates Christmas Day—whether you cook for the sake of Christmas, wear shoes for the sake of Christmas, style your hair for the sake of Christmas, or make any movement for the sake of Christmas—you are going to hell. Whoever denies Allah is going to hell. There is no place for you but hell,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to caution to Muslim

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@2xnmore said:

"This is not Ghana; over here, we celebrate everything. If the traditionalists manage to get a holiday, we’ll all celebrate with them too."

@_NanaCwesi_ wrote:

"Does the Holy Qur'an permit individuals to pass judgment on others during the celebration of Christmas?"

@Lechiboroni said:

"So, celebrating Christmas means you are denying Allah ⁉️🤔interesting."

@mula9991 wrote:

"Lmao religion 😹😹. In the Christian books, if you're not a Christian, hell is meant for you. In the Muslim book, if you're not a Muslim, hell is for you—and of course, the same goes for the rest of the religions."

@NANAGUCCHIDDB said:

"Born Muslim, and I have been eating Christmas food since I was 1. My Christian friends also come and eat salah food. I’m still here, and I will make it to heaven. Today, self ago chop, be there with your religious fanaticism. 😂😂😂Homow) and Akwasi de3 food self we go come chop."

@samuelkwakye58 wrote:

"So Sheikh wan talk say, the Christmas holidays e get from work, e go go sit job or what? If dem give am Christmas bonus e go talk no? Nyame p3."

@KwameDee7 said:

"😂🤣but Christians don’t say if you celebrate Salah you’ll go to hell 😂🤣... I’m not sure this preacher is Ghanaian. Bawumia sef dey chop the Christmas some."

