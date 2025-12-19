Ghanaian musician Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has introduced a new fashion trend

The rapper refused to remove the tags on his new jeans as he performed at the Revival concert hosted by Kweku Smoke

Some social media users and fashion critics have commented on Sarkodie's look and performance on Instagram

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has sparked curiosity among fans with his new look.

The BET Award winner was one of the top performers at Kweku Smoke's Revival concert on December 18, 2025.

Sarkodie rocks Purple Brand jeans to perform

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has caused a stir by wearing a stylish black sleeveless top and Purple brand jeans to perform at Ghud Park.

Sarkodie kept the tags on the designer jeans as he joined the popular TikTok trend. The video soon went viral, with fans and fashion critics offering mixed reactions.

While some praised his fashion sense, others criticised him in the comments section.

Kweku Smoke performs in a helicopter

Ghanaian musician Kweku Smoke made an unforgettable entrance at his Revival concert, arriving in a helicopter.

The award-winning rapper's grand entrance while performing in a video has been described as a scene straight out of an action movie.

Some fans applauded Kweku Smoke’s management for their creativity and passion in making the event a trending topic online.

Archipalago performs at Revival Concert

Ghanaian social media personality Archipalago thrilled the audience at the Revival concert with an impressive performance.

He performed his viral songs, which gained widespread attention just hours after he released them on Twitter.

Fans were seen jamming to his songs, singing the lyrics word for word in the viral video.

Who is Sarkodie?

Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most successful and influential musicians. Growing up in Tema, his passion for music began at a young age, inspired by hip-hop legends and the everyday stories around him.

What truly sets Sarkodie apart is his ability to rap fluently in Twi, blending local culture with global hip-hop sounds in a way that feels both authentic and powerful.

Over the years, Sarkodie has built a reputation for hard work, consistency, and lyrical excellence. His breakthrough came with songs that quickly became street anthems, earning him respect not just in Ghana but across Africa and beyond.

Winning international awards, including a BET Award, marked a major milestone—not only for him, but for Ghanaian music as a whole.

Beyond fame, Sarkodie is known for his quiet personality and focus on growth. He has used his success to support upcoming artists through his label, Sarkcess Music, and often speaks about discipline, ambition, and staying true to one’s roots.

