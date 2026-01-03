Ken Agyapong emphasises peace and unity ahead of NPP presidential primary elections

He warned against violence, urging Ghanaians to maintain harmony before, during and after the election

Reactions on social media showed scepticism about his call for peace amidst his controversial history

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for peace and unity ahead of the party presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

The former Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency said this when he addressed worshippers at the Ken's National Praise 2026 event on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Kennedy Agyapong calls for peace ahead of the NPP presidential primary. Photo credit: @realkenagyapong

Source: Facebook

In his address, he entreated Ghanaians, especially NPP members, to embrace peace before, during, and after the elections, cautioning against violence, bitterness, and division.

He explained that leadership comes from God and must be based on unity instead of chaos. Kennedy Agyapong added that, irrespective of the outcome of the presidential primary, national and party unity must be maintained.

"As people, as a party, we are entering an important election season. Our prayer tonight is simple: Peace before the election, peace during the election, and peace after the election. No violence, no bitterness, no division. Leadership comes from God, not from chaos. When God leads, peace follows. Whatever the outcome of the elections, our prayer is for unity. Elections will pass, but unity must remain. When we stay united, we move forward together as one people."

The NPP flagbearer hopeful said the Ken's National Praise 2026 event was meant to acknowledge God’s mercy and protection over Ghana and its people despite the hardships of the past year.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ken Agyapong's call for unity

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@2xnmore said:

"The man who instigated violence is today calling for peace. Is this growth or pretence?"

@donhasal1 wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣 boot for boot is running away. Is he picking up signals that Bawumia is super ready to face his hired thugs? Anaa, a strategy to surprise Bawumia?🤣🤣."

@ryteous_ said:

"DMB can do nothing to overturn Ken's win. If you see these days, DMB's posture means a lot that he has been defeated. Forget about the familiar spirit leading the pastors."

@_1nepiece wrote:

"That’s how they all talk, but in the end they will be the ones to cause the chaos."

@KwakuTm said:

"Hmm nyame p3 ne nokwafoɔ."

Source: YEN.com.gh