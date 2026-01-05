A UCC fresher went viral after sharing a detailed “pack with me” video ahead of her resumption

The student packed an unusually large chop box, including a fridge, a gas cylinder, and assorted food items

The video amused netizens, who speculated about her background and shared humorous reactions online

A University of Cape Coast (UCC) fresher has captured the internet's attention with a relatable and amusing 'Pack with me for school' video.

A UCC fresher shows off items she packed for school in a trending video.

In the video tagged 'fresher edition,' the Ghanaian lady, identified on TikTok as Akosua Nhyira, showcased an extensive collection of items and provisions she had prepared before her resumption.

Preparing for a new semester at UCC, the student packed an array of items that prompted many reactions online. Among the items being packed are not just clothes in a suitcase, but a new refrigerator, a gas cylinder, cooking oil, and a staggering array of food items.

UCC fresher prepares for resumption

The student's 'chop box' essentials included dozens of canned goods, such as sardines and mackerel, as well as tins of milk, Milo, Cerelac, and spaghetti.

She also added multiple bulk packages of various biscuits and a large box of cornflakes.

Netizens who saw the video concluded that the young lady has a rich background, judging from the items she was packing.

By the time she was done packing, the checkered bag was almost full to the brim.

At the time of filing this report, the video had amassed over 2,000 likes and over 70 comments on TikTok.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to UCC fresher school preparation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Claws by Prilla said:

"Bet me next sem you will send yams and corn dough, okay 😂😂😂. Anyways, congratulations. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉"

Asa_one_don wrote:

Why are you going back to SHS, anaa? 😂😂"

Ohenewaa Cyan commented:

"The sad truth is our friends are going to eat most of these."

AMAs luxury collection jested:

"All the biscuits you pack, I don't like them. Ok, you try and give me one pack and see if I will eat. 😉😂😂

Shedybase stated:

"Like play like joke, we dey resume tomorrow."

Mansa🫥🦋 commented:

"From your provisions, you don’t like food. Sugar sugar you dey like.😂 Congratulations. 🎊"

Fresher celebrates long Christmas break

In a similar report, a newly admitted University of Ghana fresher sparked online buzz after celebrating UG’s long Christmas break.

In a short but expressive TikTok video shared via @political.vibes3, the newly admitted UG student celebrated what she described as an enviable academic calendar.

Newly admitted University of Ghana students rejoice as they enjoy the longest Christmas break among top schools in Ghana.

With visible excitement, the student highlighted that while some institutions were set to resume academic activities much earlier, UG freshers were scheduled to reopen on January 18, 2026, giving them what many described as a generous holiday window.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaian students 'back-to-school' package wows Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young Ghanaian student wowed netizens after showcasing the items she is taking to the university.

In the video on TikTok, the lady stunned netizens with the kinds of items she packed into her checkered bag.

People who saw the video reminisced about their university days and how things have changed.

