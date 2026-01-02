The University of Ghana drew online attention as Ghanaians compared its grading system with other top tertiary schools

UG grades spanned nine levels, from Outstanding (A) to Fail (F), sparking debates about academic standards and rigour

Netizens shared experiences online, many applauding UG’s structured grading system as fairer than other institutions

A heated debate has emerged online as Ghanaians openly discuss the University of Ghana’s (UG) grading system, drawing comparisons with other tertiary institutions in the country.

A TikTok post by @andy_kay_studios reignited the conversation after sharing a detailed breakdown of UG’s nine-tier grading system.

From Outstanding (A) to Fail (F), the grading spectrum has left many students reflecting on the rigor and transparency of their own institutions.

Netizens react to UG grading system

Comparisons began pouring in as students and graduates from schools in Ghana and abroad shared their experiences, often contrasting them with UG’s system.

Haakye Kofi Godfred wrote:

"I thought E and F are all resit."

its_freshmelly shared:

"Ur B+ is our c+ ooh Godddd UCC😏😏."

Ayooma added:

"This will never happen in UCC, Letter E is 100% fail. You have to write a resit or you won’t graduate."

Marshal explained:

"At AIT, 59 is fail. We have 3 types of A, 3 types of B, and 3 types of C; 60% is the pass mark."

Irene Gyamfua commented:

"Some schools have A+, A-, A, B+, B-, B, then C, anything below C is a fail and needs a resit 😂😂."

Ahbena Kakyire Papabi added:

"My school D is fail ooo." Koby.af shared: "Ghana is easy. In NY, 80% is pass, anything below is fail."

UG Pro Vice-Chancellor defends fee increase

In other developments, the University of Ghana (UG) have addressed concerns surrounding a reported 25% increase in academic fees for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Clarifying recent reports, a senior university official noted that most of the additional costs stem from student-led initiatives rather than management decisions.

The provisional fee schedule, which drew significant attention, reflects fees imposed by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG).

These funds are earmarked for student programmes and activities, designed to enrich campus life and support academic and social events.

University of Ghana management explains fee adjustments

Speaking with Citi News on Friday, January 2, Professor Gordon Awandare, UG’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, explained the university’s limited control over these third-party fees.

Professor Awandare further defended the overall fee structure. He highlighted that GH¢ 2,000 for a full academic year remains reasonable considering rising operational costs. Student-led adjustments were deemed necessary to reflect current economic realities and the cost of running their programmes.

“When you look at fees of about GH¢ 2,000 for an entire academic year at Ghana’s premier university, it is difficult to describe them as excessive. Utilities and operational costs have increased significantly, yet university fees have largely remained unchanged since 2022. Even students recognised the previous levels were no longer realistic,” he added.

UG management stressed that these necessary adjustments reflect current financial realities rather than unilateral university decisions. He encouraged students to engage directly with SRC or GRASAG leadership to clarify any concerns and ensure open and transparent dialogue.

Breakdown of UG academic fee increments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the increment in fees for University of Ghana students, sparking concerns among the student body about rising costs.

In the absence of an official explanation, many students expressed reservations over the sudden increase in academic fees, questioning how it would affect their financial planning and ability to continue their studies.

According to the report, level 100 first-year students in the College of Humanities will now pay GH¢3,110, a 34 per cent rise from GH¢2,319 in 2024/2025, while continuing students will pay GH¢2,253, marking a 27 per cent increase from GH¢1,777.

