A newly admitted University of Ghana fresher sparked online buzz after celebrating UG’s long Christmas break

Social media users who chanced upon the TikTok video flooded the comments with humour and admiration, with some debating her assertions

UG management has also defended the recent fee adjustments, explaining that SRC and GRASAG charges, not university policy, largely accounted for the increase

A young Ghanaian woman has taken social media by storm after sharing her excitement over the University of Ghana’s Christmas break, a development that quickly set timelines abuzz.

In a short but expressive TikTok video shared via @political.vibes3, the newly admitted UG student celebrated what she described as an enviable academic calendar.

Rather than keeping the joy private, the fresher confidently placed UG side by side with other top universities in Ghana, drawing sharp contrasts in reopening dates.

With visible excitement, the student highlighted that while some institutions were set to resume academic activities much earlier, UG freshers were scheduled to reopen on January 18, 2026, giving them what many described as a generous holiday window.

The comparison immediately struck a chord, especially among students across various campuses.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to UG’s long Christmas break

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section to share their views on the reopening dates for freshers across various schools.

UG Pro Vice-Chancellor defends fee increase

In other developments, the University of Ghana (UG) have addressed concerns surrounding a reported 25% increase in academic fees for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Clarifying recent reports, a senior university official noted that most of the additional costs stem from student-led initiatives rather than management decisions.

The provisional fee schedule, which drew significant attention, reflects fees imposed by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG).

These funds are earmarked for student programmes and activities, designed to enrich campus life and support academic and social events.

University of Ghana management explains fee adjustments

Speaking with Citi News on Friday, January 2, Professor Gordon Awandare, UG’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, explained the university’s limited control over these third-party fees.

Professor Awandare further defended the overall fee structure. He highlighted that GH¢ 2,000 for a full academic year remains reasonable considering rising operational costs. Student-led adjustments were deemed necessary to reflect current economic realities and the cost of running their programmes.

“When you look at fees of about GH¢ 2,000 for an entire academic year at Ghana’s premier university, it is difficult to describe them as excessive. Utilities and operational costs have increased significantly, yet university fees have largely remained unchanged since 2022. Even students recognised the previous levels were no longer realistic,” he added.

UG management stressed that these necessary adjustments reflect current financial realities rather than unilateral university decisions. He encouraged students to engage directly with SRC or GRASAG leadership to clarify any concerns and ensure open and transparent dialogue.

Breakdown of UG academic fee increments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the increment in fees for University of Ghana students, sparking concerns among the student body about rising costs.

In the absence of an official explanation, many students expressed reservations over the sudden increase in academic fees, questioning how it would affect their financial planning and ability to continue their studies.

According to the report, level 100 first-year students in the College of Humanities will now pay GH¢3,110, a 34 per cent rise from GH¢2,319 in 2024/2025, while continuing students will pay GH¢2,253, marking a 27 per cent increase from GH¢1,777.

