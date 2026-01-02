Sam George surprised viewers by anchoring TV3’s New Year Special news broadcast on January 1, 2026

He announced PURC-approved tariff hikes, including 9.86% for water and 15.92% for electricity nationwide

The unusual presentation sparked lively reactions online, with many praising his delivery while debating the increases

Ghanaians tuning in for TV3's 'New Year Special' broadcast on January 1, 2026, were met with the familiar but unexpected face of Samuel Nartey George.

Hon. Sam George, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, was seated live on the anchor's chair to present the news segment of the day.

The MP, who also doubles as the Minister for Communications, swapped the floor of Parliament for the news desk to deliver the news on the significant increase in water and electricity tariffs.

Sam George appears as TV3’s news anchor

As seen in a trending video, the vocal politician announced that as of 2026, Ghanaians across the country would face higher utility bills.

According to his report, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) had approved a 9.86% increase in water tariffs and a substantial 15.92% increase in electricity tariffs.

This means that if one paid GH₵100 as a water bill, they would now pay about GH₵109.86, while an electricity bill of GH₵100 would rise to about GH₵115.92.

Sam George delivered the report as a seasoned journalist would. His surprise appearance as a news anchor has been a major talking point with viewers taking to social media to comment on the unique programming choice by TV3.

The video shared on X is below:

Reactions to Sam George broadcasting on TV3

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanains who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@victusdela said:

"Everybody pick mind for this government inside. 😂😂"

@thegud_neighbour wrote:

"Bibinii agyimi oo, he did well as in announcing the increment, or what exactly?"

@Wee3ny3 said:

"One thing about politicians... they are very good at acting. Happy to see this."

@Rid1_Mc commented:

"Nobody is even talking about the increment; y’all are talking about his reading skills. 🤣🤣"

@Jayevergreen23 stated:

"Close your political mind and listen to his delivery or presentation. He cooked."

@bruce_julien25 said:

"I guess TV3 is not happy to inform us about the increment so they gave it to the owner to do justice to it. 😂😂"

@airtimestudioss wrote:

"So is he happy about what he’s saying and what he’s saying too dey fit ein mouth, herrrrh TV3. 😂😂😂"

Sam George dancing at concert spark reactions

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Samuel Nartey George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, showed he is full of energy when he hit the dance floor at a concert.

The MP, who also doubles as the Minister for Communications, was in attendance at the event and was not expected to break into a jig alongside his fellow Prampram constituents in the dancing session in such spectacular fashion.

The MP, who was wearing a white kaftan, waved his white handkerchief while dancing to the song being played.

