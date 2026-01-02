Ebo Noah was remanded into police custody for two weeks by the Adentan Circuit Court after his arrest

The self-styled prophet was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation following his failed flood prophecy

Many Ghanaians reacted online, saying earlier calls for his arrest and assessment had been fulfilled

Some Ghanaians' predictions concerning the self-styled prophet, Ebo Noah, are said to have come true following his arrest by the authorities and court appearance.

Ebo Noah gets remanded into police custody for two weeks following a court hearing on January 1, 2026.

Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has been remanded into police custody for two weeks by the Adentan Circuit Court.

This comes after reports emerged on New Year's Eve that the viral sensation, Ebo Noah, was arrested on orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

Ebo Noah rose to fame after prophesying about a flood occurring on December 25, 2025. In a series of videos, the Ghanaian prophet, dressed in a jute sack attire and standing before boat-like structures, claimed that God had shown him a vision of the impending destruction.

He claimed to have been tasked to build arks to save people like the Biblical Noah.

Ebo Noah arrives at Adenta Circuit Court

On January 2, 2025, Ebo Noah was dragged before the Adenta Circuit Court for his first court appearance.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, he was escorted by authorities to the courtroom while in handcuffs.

The Instagram video of Ebo Noah at the Adenta Circuit Court

Court remands Ebo Noah into police custody

The court remanded him to police custody for two weeks. He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.

After the court's released statement and the failed prophecy, many Ghanaians on social media called for the authorities to arrest Ebo Noah and put a stop to 'his shenanigans.' Many had also said he would be taken in for a medical checkup at a psychiatric hospital.

Following the order from the Adentan Circuit Court, he would reappear in court after two weeks.

A trending video from the courthouse showed a somber Ebo Noah, dressed in a simple singlet and shorts and walking barefoot. Court officials were escorting him into a vehicle.

The court's order for a psychiatric evaluation suggests that his mental fitness to stand trial may be a factor in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The X video of Ebo Noah being escorted outside the courthouse

Reaction to Ebo Noah's court hearing

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@kwame_bosco1 said:

"Oh chale, because he no get ka ma fo."

@Gh_Nathaliae wrote:

"You leave false prophets dubbing members and go after a content creator. Ghana, errrr"

@_henryy1 commented:

"The same action should be taken against anyone, whether a pastor or not, who makes destructive prophecies that fail to come to pass. Sanity must be restored to the religious space."

Ebo Noah warns Ajagurajah after his failed flood prophecy.

Ebo Noah warns Ajagurajah

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that before his arrest, Ebo Noah had taken a swipe at Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah.

After the flood prophecy failed, the Ajagurajah, who had always been a supporter of Ebo Noah, was irritated and blasted him using offensive words.

In a new video, the supposed prophet Ebo Noah clapped back at Ajagurajah and warned him to be careful about offending him, since he still controls the ark.

