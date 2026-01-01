Prophet Nigel Gaisie has predicted Nana Agradaa's release from prison in 2026 despite her ongoing legal battles

Agradaa is currently serving a 15-year sentence for defrauding victims with false spiritual promises and advertisements

Speaking at his 31st December Watch Night service, Prophet Gaisie shared details of a vision about Agradaa's release

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has predicted the release of Nana Agradaa from prison before her time.

Nigel Gaisie shared his prediction while delivering many other prophecies for the coming year, during the 31st December Watch Night Service at his church.

Nigel Gaisie 2026 Prophecies: "Agradaa Will Be Released from Jail"

Nana Agradaa's 15-year jail term

Agradaa, also known as Patricia Asieduaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, is currently serving a 15-year jail term for defrauding multiple victims through charlatanic advertisements.

She was convicted and sentenced on July 3, 2025, by the circuit court in Accra, after being found guilty of falsely claiming to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money, leading several individuals to hand over large sums of money in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

Currently, Agradaa's lawyers are at the Amasaman High Court seeking to overturn her conviction and get her released. The appeal, which was heard on December 4, 2025, has been adjourned.

Nigel Gaisie prophesies Agradaa's release in 2026

Despite the unpredictability of the outcome of Agradaa's appeal, Nigel Gaisie claims to have seen her being released within the year.

According to him, he recently saw in a vision that Agradaa had been released, and a radio station was announcing it.

"I saw Agradaa's release. I don't know how it's going to happen. On December 22, while I was sleeping, the Lord carried me into a vision. I heard on the radio, in a local language, that she had been released," he told his congregants.

Nigel Gaisie further explained that he does not know how or when exactly Agradaa was going to be released, but he was sure that it would come to pass.

"As I was coming out of the vision, I saw white handkerchiefs. I don't know when or how this will happen, but as a prophet of the Lord whose words come to pass, I have seen spiritually that Agradaa will be released," he added.

Owusu Bempah speaks on Agradaa jail term

While Nigel Gaisie expects Agradaa to come out soon, another 'man of God', Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, sees things differently.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Owusu Bempah, who had a bitter feud with the preacher, claimed that he was the power behind her being imprisoned.

The founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries suggested that the jailed televangelist could be freed if some conditions were met.

