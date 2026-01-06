A Ghana Police Service officer, Abukari Fusheini, gained attention online after showing a generous act while on duty

The Police officer helped a supposedly stranded driver by sending money to fill his fuel tank without hesitation

Netizens flooded social media, praising the officer and highlighting the existence of kind and professional officers in Ghana

A Ghana Police Service officer has sparked admiration across the country after a single act of generosity.

A police officer trends online after showing kindness to a stranded driver by buying fuel for him to continue his journey.

A video circulating online shows Officer Abukari Fusheini, popularly known as Akuma Pampa and a native of Yendi, helping a stranded driver in urgent need of fuel.

Shared on Facebook by Crime Check TV GH, the footage quickly captured widespread attention across social media.

On duty at the time, Officer Abukari Fusheini requested the driver’s number and sent an unverified amount via mobile money to buy fuel.

Clearly amazed, the driver asked;

“Officer, why did you choose to help me?”

The officer calmly replied;

“You mentioned you were short of fuel, so I had to support you.”

Overwhelmed, the driver repeatedly said;

“God bless you.”

Kind police officer rewarded with bundle cash

Moments later, the driver explained that it was a prank meant to test people on the road. He then reached into his car and handed something over to the officer, who soon realised it was a bundle of cash.

The officer was too shaken to speak and could only smile, clearly not expecting such a dramatic turn that day.

He eventually expressed his appreciation, saying thank you. Just before driving off, the man added;

“You made me feel like I had a helper. God bless you.”

Crime Check TV Ghana praised the officer, stressing that not all law enforcement officials act for personal gain.

“There are still professional police officers. Watch how a police officer sent money to a driver who needed fuel. Let’s give our officers the respect they deserve,” the post read.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Peeps react to Police Officer’s kind gesture

Ghanaians shared heartfelt and humorous reactions to the officer’s act in the video.

Waasilat Issahak wrote:

“No be juju be that? Abi na AI? Abi na content? Eiii miracle no dey taya Jesus 🤣🤣🤣.”

Akuaba Yaw Menz shared:

“Hmm, after showing my license still went ahead and took nokofio.”

Kobby Duah wrote:

“Ghana Police Service, do something, he must be upgraded to Chief Inspector straight. Annaaa, my grandma is pregnant now? 🌞”

Nana Ekow Nhyiraba Fosu wrote:

“There’s one officer here in Sefwi Wiawso, very hardworking. You can’t convince him with money; he values his integrity. A professional officer, anyone in Sefwi Dwenase will know.”

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has promoted 30 officers after successful operations in the Ashanti Region. Credit: Ghana Police Service

Ghana promote 30 officers for exemplary conducts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 30 officers in recognition of their exemplary conduct during critical operations in the Ashanti Region.

The promotions, announced on 5th January 2025, rewarded the officers’ professionalism, vigilance, and commitment to duty.

Their work included a search at the Kantanso Asankare Police Barrier, where personnel intercepted a bus carrying 2,600 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and recovered a hidden bag under the driver’s seat containing two bulletproof plates, a black helmet, and long boots.

