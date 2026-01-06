A Bolt driver cashed out big during the Christmas period, using his earnings to sponsor family travel abroad

A client recounted life-changing conversations with the driver, emphasising how the festive season benefited him

Social media erupted with reactions, with users debating the Bolt business and how big drivers are cashing out

Ghanaian social media has been buzzing after a Bolt driver disclosed that he earned GH¢45,000 during the Christmas period, which he used to sponsor his brother’s trip to Japan.

The details were shared on X by a client who boarded the ride, explaining that the driver opened up about his achievement during their conversation.

The client shared;

“I picked a Bolt. What the man said, I just felt like sharing it. He told me he has never seen a Christmas like this one. In this short period, he made GH¢45,000 through his Bolt work and used the money to sponsor his brother’s travel abroad. So many people were in town benefiting from the holiday hustle.”

The story has sparked massive attention online as many Ghanaians expressed admiration for the driver’s hard work.

Reactions to Bolt driver making GH¢45K

The festive season brought an incredible opportunity for online drivers in Ghana. Many observed how December pushes earnings higher, with drivers recording record-breaking cash-outs due to the extensive travels for celebrations. Below are some interesting reactions to the story.

@alphakennelgh wrote:

“It’s not possible! The most I could make was around GH¢2,000, and that was from the 23rd to the 3rd. I’m a Bolt driver myself; I worked every day and night.”

@OAchiaw added:

“Well, for us electric car users, it gets even better 😊.”

@1point5Milien commented:

“Reason why I will never do government work again unless I get a good position! Some pharmacists earn 4-5K, meanwhile, this guy made GH¢45K!”

Man ditches 8-5 job for bolt driving

In another development, a Ghanaian man who was trained and used to work as a sonographer left the job and started working as a Bolt driver.

The man who works as a Bolt driver in Kumasi in the Ashanti region shared how much he makes as a ride-hailing app driver.

The young man said he stopped in 2022 so he could focus on his campaign as the president of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG). After he won the election, he needed to balance his studies with the leadership role, which did not allow him to continue driving a ride-hailing app.

He went back to the Bolt driving business when he handed over as the GRASAG president. He showed his earnings to his passenger and indicated that he made a revenue of GH¢ 7,528 on the app in February alone. However, he made 8,270 after he added all the offline trips he made.

The Bolt driver shared some of his strategy, which ensures he earns enough.

